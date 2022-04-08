Hochul, Albany legislature reach deal on changes to New York bail, gun laws

ALBANY — After weeks of closed-door discussion and leaked policy proposals Gov. Hochul reached a deal Friday with the Democrat-led Legislature to make some changes to New York’s bail laws.

Facing heated political pressure from both the right and left amid rising crime, lawmakers relented and approved some of the governor’s demands: granting judges more discretion in setting bail, amending gun charges and giving prosecutors more leeway when handing over evidence.

The changes, included in the week-late $220 billion state budget, mostly target repeat offenders and people charged with gun-related crimes.

The new law amends statutes related to illegal gun trafficking, lowering the number of unlicensed firearms needed for a bail-able felony charge from 10 to three, and give prosecutors the ability to pursue more criminal cases against minors.

The changes will also allow police to arrest people in certain circumstances that currently require only a desk appearance ticket.

Included is a five-year extension of Kendra’s Law, allowing allows courts to mandate mental health treatment, and a measure granting judges the ability to order a second course of treatment if the person experiences a “substantial increase” in symptoms of mental illness.

Hochul on Thursday called the slate of public safety overhauls a “comprehensive package” that will “make sure our criminal justice system is fair and we’re not moving backwards.”

“We’re not here to undo the progress that was made in the past,” the governor said during a press briefing at the State Capitol. “Never been my objective. Never will be.

“But I also said we have to realize there are areas where improvements can and need to be made,” she added.

The overhauls, responsible for drawing out budget negotiations, don’t go as far as Hochul’s initial plan. A 10-point policy proposal from the governor was leaked to the press just two weeks prior to the initial April 1 budget deadline.

They also fall short of what Republicans and moderate Dems, including Mayor Adams, have called for as crime spiked in recent years and do not include a “dangerousness” standard that would have allowed judges the power to remand those accused of a crime if deemed a threat to others.

“New Yorkers should pay close attention to the words Gov. Hochul and the legislative leaders are using. Their priority is to make New Yorkers ‘feel safer,’ not to provide real public safety,” Police Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch said in a statement.

Criminal justice advocates and progressive lawmakers, meanwhile, say the changes amount to rollbacks of successful reforms enacted three years ago and will do little more than further criminalize poverty.

“These rollbacks would lead to the pretrial incarceration of more legally innocent Black and brown people charged with the lowest level misdemeanors,” a coalition of groups including Brooklyn Defender Services, Center for Community Alternatives, New York Communities for Change, VOCAL-NY, The Legal Aid Society and others wrote Friday. “It would separate thousands of children from their parents and further destabilize the lives of people who are most vulnerable.”

Advocates argue that judges already have wide discretion to set bail for gun-related charges as well as for defendants who are repeat offenders. The new laws expand the rules around repeat offenders to allow judges to set bail more often on minor thefts that would include acts such as turnstile jumping.

“What’s bad is it changes the definition of “harm” to include theft — people jumping turnstiles and stealing diapers who should be actively kept out of jail,” said Felicity Rose, director of research and policy for criminal justice reform with FWD.us. “This is an indefensible criminalization of poverty that does not even pretend to address public safety.”

The Democrat-controlled Legislature approved sweeping bail changes in 2019 that barred pretrial detention for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

Those reforms led to vocal criticism from police unions, Republicans, and more recently Adams, who argued that they have fueled crime and undermined law enforcement efforts.

Earlier this week, the NYPD alleged that repeat offenders were to blame as crime has surged 44% in the five boroughs during the first three months of 2022. Police said more than 500 suspects have been arrested three times so far this year on robbery, burglary or shoplifting charges.

Both Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) have repeatedly pointed to national crime numbers as they sought to dispel the idea that New York’s rise in gun violence and crime is in any way linked to the cashless bail system enacted as a way to prevent people from being jailed pre-trial simply because they are poor.

Progressives are now accusing Hochul, seeking a full term in office later this year, of caving to anecdotal criticism that doesn’t reflect the reality of the reforms.

“These bail rollbacks do little more than further criminalize poverty — throwing people in jail pre-trial on petty theft charges,” said Scott Levy, managing director of policy at The Bronx Defenders.

The budget also includes changes to the state’s discovery laws, which require prosecutors turn over evidence to defense lawyers in a timely manner.

Hochul said Thursday that cases will no longer be “automatically just dismissed” should prosecutors fail to make a disclosure. District attorneys across the city applauded the overhaul, which was coupled with additional funding to help prosecutors gather evidence quicker.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the governor and Legislature “deserve high praise for working together on solutions to keep our communities safe while ensuring our system is equitable and fair.”

Lawmakers were expected to begin voting on the so-called omnibus “big ugly” budget bill containing the public safety measures late Friday.