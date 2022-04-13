Hochul announces $16 million in funding against hate crimes

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Wednesday nearly $16 million in grants for groups that are at risk of being the target of hate crimes.

The grants are specifically intended to support “buildings owned or operated by nonprofit organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or missions,” according to Hochul’s office.

“The funding will allow synagogues, churches, religious schools, civic organizations, and other nonprofit organizations to secure their facilities and better protect individuals and families they serve,” the governor’s release announcing the funding said.

The funding was allocated to 205 organizations in the form of 327 grants through the state’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program.

“New York State’s diversity is our strength, yet too many New Yorkers continue to live in fear and today we say enough is enough,” Hochul said, adding that “hate, racism, and xenophobia have no place” in New York.

Hochul also said that the fiscal year 2023 budget for the state allocates $25 million in grant funding for the program in addition to increasing the reimbursement cap for hate crime victims by $2,000.

The announcement comes after a man was indicted in New York earlier this month for attacks against seven New York women, all of whom were Asian.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced earlier this month that the man, Steven Zajonic, was indicted on six felony counts of assault as a hate crime and seven counts of aggravated harassment as a misdemeanor hate crime.

Meanwhile, anti-Asian crimes in New York City were up 361 percent between 2020 and 2021 as other cities like San Francisco has also reported spikes in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

