Hochul announces funds for fire departments

Dec. 19—Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced $25 million in capital grants is available to help volunteer fire departments across the state upgrade their facilities and equipment.

According to a media release from Hochul's office, the money was secured in the 2023-24 state budget for the initiative, along with $10 million to offset the costs of training courses which volunteer firefighters are required to complete. The program's request for applications is available at www.dhses.ny.gov/state-funded-programs.

"The volunteer firefighters of New York are selfless public servants who put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe," Hochul said. "This funding will go a long way in reminding those who continue to serve that we will always support them in any and every way we can."

Administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the program supports volunteer fire departments by upgrading and improving facilities and response capabilities through the following objectives:

—Ensure fire stations and training facilities are safe, structurally sound, meet current building codes and regulations, and support or promote effective and safe firefighting practices;

—Support volunteer firefighter safety and health and wellness by providing equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination equipment and supplies, and effective exhaust removal systems; and

—Support consolidation of fire service resources through regionalization efforts to expand above and beyond jurisdictional boundaries to enhance local, county, and statewide response efforts.

Two funding options are available through the grant program:

—$20 million for construction, renovation, and/or facility purchase projects including fire stations, substations and joint or shared stations, fire training towers, instructional classrooms and meeting spaces, exhaust systems, and shower facilities for decontamination.

—$5 million for allowable fire service equipment projects including personal protective equipment (PPE), PPE washer/extractor, PPE dryers, radios/communications equipment, rehab equipment, and mask service unit/air compressor.

Only eligible entities located within New York and which serve one of more local governments may apply. All applications must articulate how they meet the eligibility requirements within their application. Eligible organizations include volunteer fire companies that are composed of 100% volunteer firefighters, that are responsible for providing fire protection services to one or more jurisdiction(s); nonprofit fire companies are eligible to apply and are subject to prequalification or prequalification exempt status; municipalities including villages, towns, cities and fire districts responsible for providing fire protection through a fire department comprised of 100% volunteer firefighter membership; and counties and municipal shared services applications.