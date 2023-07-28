Hochul appoints new budget director

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul has picked the Assembly’s top staffer on the budget as her new budget director.

Blake Washington will replace Bob Megna “this summer,” Hochul announced on Thursday.

“With years of public service and a deep knowledge of the budget process, Blake is the perfect leader to take the helm at the Division of the Budget,” Hochul said in a statement.

Washington has been a staffer on the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee since 2002.

Speaker Carl Heastie appointed him to the top post, which leads the chamber’s budget negotiations, a week into his tenure as speaker in 2015. That same day, he picked Philip Fields as director of budget studies.

Heastie announced soon after Hochul’s announcement that Fields will fill Washington’s role. Fields’ former deputy Matthew Golden will join him in leading the Assembly’s budget team.

“Between the two of these dedicated public servants is nearly five decades of experience in the People’s House, working to craft legislation and budgets that help families and move our state forward,” Heastie said.

Background: Hochul has spent her tenure without stability in one of the most important jobs in state government.

Former Budget Director Robert Mujica, who took the role in 2015 after previously leading budget negotiations for the state Senate GOP, was the highest-ranking holdover she kept from predecessor Andrew Cuomo’s administration. But there was a widespread opinion that he wouldn’t stick around indefinitely. He left after a little over a year to take a job in Puerto Rico.

Acting Budget Director Sandra Beattie was picked in Nov. 2022. But she was sacked after just a few months after being probed on procurement questions.

Hochul replaced her with Megna, who had previously had the role under ex-Govs. David Paterson and Cuomo.

It was acknowledged at the time that Megna’s appointment was temporary and that he would eventually return his full-time focus to his job as the Rockefeller Institute of Government’s president. Hochul’s release confirmed that he will return to that role.