Hochul could face rising Democrats in New York governor race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — After being vaulted into office two months ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing to run for the job in her own right next year.

But as she works to sculpt her reputation in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, a cohort of fellow Democrats is making moves to potentially challenge her in the primary.

At least half a dozen Democrats could set up the 2022 race with a historically diverse field of top contenders, including Attorney General Letitia James, the state's first Black attorney general.

James, who oversaw the sexual harassment investigation that prompted Cuomo’s resignation, has not said whether she’ll run, but she sounded like a candidate Wednesday as she addressed an influential civic group in New York City.

In a campaign-style speech, she rebuked Cuomo, called for reforms to a state ethics commission and issued a call to begin a new era in government and “to make history, to break ground, to shatter society’s self-imposed glass ceilings.”

She dodged a question about whether she’s running: "I am focusing on my work, putting my head down and serving all of you as the attorney general.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced this week he’s formed a committee to explore a run for governor, an office he could become only the second Black man to hold.

And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term limited, hinted this week that he is also considering a gubernatorial campaign.

De Blasio, Williams, James and Hochul all attended a Brooklyn Democratic Party breakfast fundraiser Thursday.

“We haven’t had a wide open, Democratic primary for governor like this in a long, long time,” said Neal Kwatra, a Democratic strategist who worked on Cuomo’s 2014 campaign and once served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“This is an authentically open primary, which I think makes it irresistible," he said.

Of all the potential challengers, James “is unquestionably the most formidable,” Kwatra said, citing big battles she took on as attorney general and her strong base of support in New York City.

In less than three years, James has used her office to take on powerful targets beyond Cuomo, suing opioid manufacturers and the National Rifle Association and investigating former President Donald Trump’s business affairs.

Hochul, a 63-year-old centrist and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, is meanwhile working to quickly seize a political spotlight that Cuomo once dominated.

“Most New Yorkers didn’t know who the heck she was until about a month ago,” said Patrick J. Egan, an associate professor of politics at New York University. “So she not only has to get her name out there, she also has to establish her record and give people the sense that she’s somebody that they want to lead the state.”

To do that, she’s been giving cable news interviews and making frequent appearances in the heavily populated, heavily Democratic New York City area, seen as critical in a statewide primary.

If several city politicians challenge her and split the downstate vote — James, Williams and de Blasio all call Brooklyn home — Hochul's connections to upstate and western New York could be a decisive advantage, Egan said.

During a news conference Thursday, Hochul said she’s not preoccupied with potential challengers.

"I don’t have to have the time to be distracted by the political noise,” she said. “Everybody is free to do what they want. I’ve got a job to do and that is my focus.”

She has pledged a fresh break from the decadelong Cuomo era, which ended amid sexual harassment allegations and the revelation that his administration released misleading statistics on COVID-19 deaths.

Cuomo's spokespeople have argued that the investigation into his conduct that James oversaw was biased against him because of her political ambitions — a charge that James has dismissed as unfounded.

Williams, a 45-year-old former city councilman, said if he runs, he’d present a break from the “toxicity’ and “egos” seen in Albany, New York’s capital.

“What I would like to bring is a different way of doing politics,” he said in interview this week on NY1, a cable news station.

Williams, a regular presence at street demonstrations on racial injustice for years, is perhaps the most progressive potential contender to emerge so far. Hochul has already beaten him once before, when the two faced off in a race for lieutenant governor in 2018.

De Blasio, who launched a short-lived presidential campaign in 2019, has struggled with skewering tabloid headlines during his time running the nation's largest city.

His twilight months as mayor, intended as a full-throated celebration of the city's resurgence following the pandemic, have been marred by the coronavirus' refusal to go away and a crisis at the city's Rikers Island jail, which has struggled with staffing shortages and prisoner deaths.

De Blasio said this week that he wants to keep serving the city and the state after his term ends in December.

“I want to continue working on issues that I care about deeply,” he said at a news conference this week. “So, you know, I’m going to figure out the best way I can serve going forward.”

Other potential candidates include Steve Bellone, the Suffolk County executive overseeing eastern Long Island. He has been traveling around the state and has hired political strategists as he weighs a campaign.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, who represents Long Island and Queens and whose name has been in the mix as a candidate, demurred when asked by The Washington Post last week when he would make a decision about whether to run for governor.

Though New York is a blue state where more than half of registered voters are Democrats and a Republican hasn’t held the governor’s mansion in 15 years, several Republicans are planning to make their case to voters next year.

The GOP candidates include: Lee Zeldin, a Trump-aligned congressman from Long Island; Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who lost to Cuomo in 2014.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge

    The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff.

  • 96-year-old woman flees Nazi war crimes trial in taxi, later arrested

    The woman is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old to the murder of 11,412 people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp.

  • 18-Year-Old Mom Shot In Head In Long Beach

    18-Year-Old Mom declared brain dead after being shot by school safety officer

  • Activists, WHO in the frame as Nobel Peace guessing starts

    The annual Nobel Peace Prize shines the brightest of lights on the person or group thought to have done most to promote peace. Bookmakers have the World Health Organization as the most likely winner for 2021, for its work during the pandemic. The company has nailed it only once this century — Malala Yousafzai in 2014.

  • U.S. school board group asks Biden for help against growing 'threat'

    As schools around the country face growing backlash related to pandemic safety measures and studies of race in America, school board members are asking for federal help from the president to protect teachers and community members from the "immediate threat." The National School Boards Association (NSBA) said in a Thursday letter to President Joe Biden that school board members, officials and students across the nation are facing an increased amount of malice, violence and threats that amount to "a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes." "America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," Viola Garcia and Chip Slaven, the group's president and interim executive director, said in a statement about the letter.

  • Yellen throws cold water on trillion-dollar coin solution for debt ceiling stalemate

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said "the only way" to avoid a default on the U.S. debt is for Congress to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling, throwing cold water on the radical idea of minting a trillion-dollar coin to get around the politically difficult vote. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican of South Carolina, asked Yellen to comment on the idea. He said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "gave oxygen" to the proposed trillion-dollar coin when she mentioned it during a pr

  • Most California health workers got vaccinated, but holdouts could be fired

    Thousands of workers remain unvaccinated, but they seem to represent a fraction of California's 2.4 million healthcare workers.

  • Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

    Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network's flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Peterson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday. Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961 after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Virginia. The "700 Club” began production in 1966.

  • Democrats' climate vision will be downsized on account of Joe Manchin

    The last 24 hours have somehow been confusing and clarifying about the state of major climate legislation at the same time.Catch up fast: Last night House Democratic leaders, facing a revolt from progressives, put off a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package for now.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite House aides and Democrats are negotiating the scope of the separate Democrats-only package of social and climate measure

  • Judge denies Missouri AG request to test more fingerprints in Kevin Strickland case

    Jackson County prosecutors said the attorney general’s motion was “nothing but a delay tactic to deny” Strickland his day in court.

  • The Bonkers Lawsuit to Stop the Pentagon’s Vaccine Mandate

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe MAGA medical group that spent the pandemic pushing horse paste and malaria meds as quack COVID cures has a new crusade: suing the Pentagon to stop its vaccine mandate. The lawsuit, first filed on behalf of Army and Marine Corps staff sergeants, has since enlisted the support of an Army lieutenant colonel and flight surgeon to help argue their case.Lt. Col. Theresa M. Long, who serves as the brigade surgeon for the Army’s 1st Av

  • New York educators ask Supreme Court to stop vaccine mandate

    A group of New York educators has filed an emergency lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the city's "draconian" coronavirus vaccine mandate before it goes into effect.

  • 'Holy Moly': Man Amazed as SpaceX Capsule Returns to Earth

    A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returned to earth on the night of September 30, completing its one-month stay at the International Space Station supporting a resupply mission for NASA.This footage, filmed by Trevor Mahlmann, shows the spacecraft streaking across the sky above Brunswick, Georgia, as it entered the earth’s atmosphere.According to NASA, the capsule was transporting research from the International Space Station that could “help us better understand neurodegenerative diseases, gene expression, & muscle atrophy.”SpaceX confirmed the Dragon spacecraft had splashed down late on Thursday night, completing SpaceX’s 23rd cargo resupply mission to the ISS. Credit: Trevor Mahlmann via Storyful

  • Hundreds of hospital staffers fired or suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    Hundreds of health care workers across the country are being fired or suspended in droves for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. President Joe Biden announced earlier this month a vaccine mandate for health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, impacting some 17 million health care workers in the nation. States including New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut also set vaccine mandates for health care workers that take effect this week.

  • What you need to know about China’s power crunch

    For many in China, the past week felt like living in the 1980s, when China had acute power shortages due to the stunning pace of its economic growth.

  • SpaceX-23 cargo vessel undocks from ISS

    SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon undocks from the International Space Station, returning to earth with samples from scientific experiments. (Sept. 30)

  • Long Beach school officer shoots 18-year-old, leaving her on life support

    Video appears to show officer firing at fleeing car in incident fueling calls for removal of armed officers from schools The victim was identified by her family as Manuela Rodriguez. Photograph: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock An 18-year-old woman is on life support after a school safety officer shot her near a high school in Long Beach, California, this week, sparking outrage and renewing calls for armed officers to be removed from schools. The victim, identified by her family a

  • ‘We did it together’: Blinken rejects Pentagon blame for Afghanistan chaos

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the Pentagon's suggestion that the State Department was solely responsible for delaying the Afghanistan withdrawal as the simmering blame game for the Kabul chaos bursts into the public eye.

  • Qantas to bring forward restart of international flights to November

    Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it would restart some international flights a month earlier than planned after the Australian government said fully vaccinated Australians could enter and leave the country freely from November. Qantas will operate three weekly return flights between Sydney and London and three weekly return flights between Sydney and Los Angeles starting Nov. 14 and add more flights if there is enough demand, the airline said. Passengers will be required to quarantine at home for seven days upon arrival in Australia.

  • Woman shot by school officer to be taken off life support, family says

    Mona Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, is brain dead and is expected to be taken off life support on Friday, her family said.