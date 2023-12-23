Hochul greenlights tighter rules for new villages, but exempts one in Sullivan County

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed two bills tightening the rules to form new villages in New York after wrangling an exception for one in Sullivan County that is already headed for a vote.

Both new laws aim to correct what the sponsors and their supporters say is an archaic law that lets citizens create a new municipality with little more than a referendum and a population of at least 500. Efforts to set more stringent standards had failed for years in Albany but finally came to fruition this year.

Residents sign up to speak at a public hearing on a petition to create a village within the borders of the towns of Thompson and Fallsburg at Viznitz Institutions synagogue in Kiamesha Lake on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

That came with a negotiated exception that Hochul demanded to allow a Viznitz Hasidic community in Sullivan County to vote on plans to form the 1.5-square-mile village of Ateres. Supervisors of the towns of Thompson and Fallsburg had already set a Jan. 18 referendum on that petition.

But the bills — approved by state lawmakers in June — do pose a new obstacle for another planned Hasidic village in neighboring Orange County. The five-year-long quest to form the village of Seven Springs in the town of Monroe is tied up in court and could now be blocked by the raised population threshold in the new laws.

Before signing the bills on Friday, Hochul negotiated several changes to be made through amendments in the next legislative session, which begins in January. One will lower the new population threshold to 1,500 from 2,000, the higher level that both bills had set, according to her bill-signing memos.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul walks with State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins at the intersection of Main Street and Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers on Sept. 29, 2023.

Another change spared the Ateres petition in Sullivan County. It stipulated the new village rules don't apply to any proposals already scheduled for a referendum as Dec. 22 — the same date as the notice of election signed by the town clerks in Thompson and Fallsburg.

"I agree with the Legislature that our village incorporation procedures are due for modernization," Hochul wrote in her approval memo. "We want our villages and surrounding towns to thrive."

Town of Thompson Supervisor Bill Rieber, center, and Fallsburg Supervisor Katherine Rappaport, left, sit on the dais during a public hearing on a petition to create a village within the borders of the towns of Thompson and Fallsburg at Viznitz Institutions synagogue in Kiamesha Lake on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Both the Ateres and Seven Springs village proposals have fewer than 1,000 people and don't meet the higher population minimum, even after the law is amended. The Ateres area had 834 inhabitants — adults and children — and Seven Springs had 597 when the petitions were filed.

Both new laws subject all future village proposals to greater scrutiny. One law, sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis of Orange County, requires a study be done to measure the potential impact on local taxes, government finances and services.

The other, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers, goes further by creating a state commission to decide whether to allow a village referendum to proceed. That panel would conduct two separate studies of feasibility and impact.

Zev. Tarkieltaub speaks to the press after a public hearing on a petition to create a village within the borders of the towns of Thompson and Fallsburg at Viznitz Institutions synagogue in Kiamesha Lake on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Skoufis hailed the approval of his bill on Saturday, saying it would strengthen antiquated laws and avert "reckless development" by stopping the Seven Springs proposal, which he said was initiated by "disgruntled property owners."

“The Seven Springs fiasco, which would have proven an impossible lift for local taxpayers all so a couple of wealthy developers could make a buck, has come to an end,” Skoufis said in a statement.

“New villages require key services, such as sanitation, highway maintenance, and public safety," he wrote. "The suggestion that as few as 60 to 70 homes could sustain a robust municipal infrastructure was laughable, but would have done real and lasting harm to area taxpayers."

A third pending village petition in New York — the proposed village of Edgemont in Westchester County — is not expected to be disrupted by the new laws. That proposal easily meets the new population minimum and already has undergone a state-funded impact study.

New York has 532 villages, most of which were created in the 1800s and early 1900s to provide services to growing areas. New ones are rare, with just six formed in the last 30 years and one of those already disbanded. Residents have voted 28 villages out of existence over those same three decades.

The Ateres plans were temporarily on hold because of a lawsuit challenging the validity of 22 petition signatures, filed shortly before the Thompson and Fallsburg supervisors were set to schedule a referendum. But the case fizzled this month after the two property owners who brought the challenge each withdrew from it, one after the other.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

