Hochul lauds drop in crime rate reported in first half of 2023

Nov. 9—ALBANY — Crime data for the first half of 2023 is available, showing a 6% drop in violent crime compared to the first half of 2022.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is heralding the news as a sign of progress on crime in the state, which has been the most often-cited concern for New York voters in polls for months. Using data from 57 counties, Hochul announced Thursday that 2023's first half saw meaningful drops in the four main violent crime categories.

Reports of murder dropped 27%, reports of sexual assault dropped 16%, robbery reports dropped by 5% and aggravated assault reports were down by 4%.

Half-year reports for 2022 weren't publicly available, and some police departments that participate in the data collection program didn't provide half-year updates included in the public data, or only provided a few months of data, so comparison for individual counties isn't possible yet as data is only spottily available.

However, citing the data as it stands now, Hochul said this is proof that her administration has made progress on crime.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my administration's top priority," she said in a statement announcing the data. "These trends are proof positive that our start, strategic investments and strong local, state and federal partnerships are making a difference in neighborhoods and communities across the state."

According to the data Hochul cited, gun-involved violent crimes have dropped significantly in the first half of the year, with 397 fewer reported victims, a drop of 16%. The data shows there have been 2,046 victims of gun-involved crimes in New York between January and June this year, compared to 2,443 last year.

In the 17 upstate counties that see the worst gun crime, the state maintains the Gun Involved Violence Elimination program, which monitors trends and funds gun-violence prevention at 20 law enforcement departments and prosecutors offices. In those departments, there was a 25% reduction in shooting incidents causing injury and as of Oct. 29, a 33% decrease in the number of people killed by guns.

Voters in New York have consistently ranked public safety and crime as their top concern in Siena College Research Institute polls for months, unifying a majority of people across party, geographic and economic divides. While crime rates in upstate New York, especially violent crime rates, are lower than they were in 2017, there has been a spike in the last year or so, and they remain higher than the historic low crime rate reported in 2021. New York City has seen a spike since 2020, hitting a rate in 2022 not seen since 2003.