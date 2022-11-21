Hochul orders NY state police to increase ‘monitoring’ in wake of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Monday ordered the New York State Police to increase surveillance and protection for at-risk communities in the wake of the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes. Here in New York, we will not tolerate violence or bigotry toward any community,” Hochul said in a statement.

A gunman on Sunday killed five people and wounded 25 others at Colorado’s Club Q nightclub, on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Though the suspect’s motive is not yet known, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) said Monday that the incident “has all the trappings” of a hate crime.

Hochul’s office said the governor’s move to ramp up surveillance also follows an attempted attack on a New York City Jewish community, after two men were arrested outside Penn Station for alleged threats against local synagogues.

State police and the NYPD are monitoring social media “for hateful threats that may impact New Yorkers” and the state police Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQ and Jewish communities, according to a Monday release.

