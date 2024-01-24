Hochul promises more money for mental health care and housing in North Country

Recommended Stories
- Engadget
Netflix is killing its cheapest ad-free plan in Canada and the UK in Q2
Netflix announced that starting in Q2 2024, its cheapest ad-free "Basic" plan will be completely gone in Canada and the UK.
- Yahoo News
Trump defeats Haley in New Hampshire primary, bringing him closer to rematch with Biden
It’s the former president’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s Iowa caucuses.
- Yahoo News
2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
- Yahoo News
Trump holds off Haley to win New Hampshire primary: Full coverage
Primary results in New Hampshire begin to be tallied as most polls close across the Granite State.
- Yahoo Sports
South Carolina wallops No. 6 Kentucky as 7-2 phenom Zvonimir Ivišić falls back to earth
Ivišić lived up to his lottery-projected hype in a stellar debut on Sunday in Lexington. Tuesday on the road in the SEC proved a tougher task.
- Yahoo Sports
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle ejected while arguing with officials in loss to Nuggets
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed from his first game of the season on Tuesday night.
- Yahoo Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton elected; Billy Wagner misses by 5 votes
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
- Yahoo Sports
Uga X, the most decorated mascot in Georgia program history, has died
Uga X, otherwise known as Que, oversaw two national championships at Georgia and was the most decorated mascot in program history.
- TechCrunch
French small launch startup Latitude closes $30M Series B
French small launch developer Latitude has closed $30 million in new capital as it eyes the first flight of its Zephyr rocket in 2025. While other rocket companies are going bigger, developing even more massive rockets, Latitude is taking a different approach: light, small, and hopefully cheap enough to beat out competitors. In a statement, Latitude CEO and cofounder Stanislas Maximin said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” before Zephyr’s first flight in 2025.
- Yahoo Life
A year after husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death, Allison Holker Boss talks about grief and her inspiring new book for kids
The dancer says her kids have "become such strong individuals through something that I really wouldn’t wish upon a lot of people."
- Yahoo Sports
Terry Rozier trade reactions & where do the Utah Jazz go from here? | Devine Intervention
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Sarah Todd from Deseret News to talk about the Utah Jazz, but not before they react to the trade that sent Terry Rosier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 1st round draft pick.
- Autoblog
2025 VW GTI revealed: Buttons return but the stickshift retires
Volkswagen revealed the updated Golf to the world late Tuesday, marking the nameplate's 50th anniversary with an overhauled (but not all-new) lineup that will come to our shores in the form of the 2025 GTI.
- Yahoo Sports
Duke's Cooper Flagg, Rutgers commits Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper lead loaded McDonald's All-American roster
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
- Yahoo Entertainment
Oscars 2024: How to watch all the Best Picture nominees
The nominees are in, and the Oscar for Best Picture goes to ...
- Yahoo Finance
What to expect for the 2024 tax filing season
Here's everything you need to know about the child tax credit, student loan forgiveness, and Venmo reporting requirements this tax season.
- Yahoo Finance
Netflix subscribers surge as revenue beats estimates
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
- Engadget
Arturia Pigments 5 adds generative sequencing and external audio processing
Arturia Pigments is a free upgrade with new generative features, audio processing and much improved performance.
- Yahoo Sports
Ex-Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. reaches plea deal after domestic assault arrest
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
- Engadget
The Apple car apparently still exists, could debut in 2028 with reduced autonomy
Apple has reportedly scaled back its automotive aspirations, at least for now. The company’s decade-old vehicle project has reportedly pivoted from planning a fully self-driving car to an EV like Tesla’s.
- Autoblog
Hennessey Performance plans 1,700-horsepower Dodge Demon
Hennessey Performance intends to build custom twin-turbo Dodge Challenger Demon 170 models with 1,700 horsepower.