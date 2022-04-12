Hochul says NYC subway shooting suspect still at large

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Tuesday that the suspect involved in a New York City subway train car shooting remains at large.

“This is an active shooter situation,” she said.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference that a suspect, wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, opened a canister from his bag that filled the train with smoke and opened fire just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that 16 patients were injured following the incident, including 10 who had suffered gunshot wounds. Five victims were described as being in critical but stable condition. Sewell said that the incident was not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The name of the suspect was not immediately clear, though officials described the man as a Black male wearing a “green construction type vest and a hooded sweatshirt.”

