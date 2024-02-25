Hochul signals 'full steam ahead' for Kensington Expressway project

Feb. 25—The $1 billion publicly financed plan to redesign and cap the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo has been given the "green light" by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

During a press conference on Feb. 9 in Buffalo, Hochul described the Federal Highway Administration's recent finding of no significant environmental impacts related to the project as a "critically important step" while suggesting the clearance signals "full steam ahead" for the controversial project that has been opposed by many residents living in the city's East Side.

"Today's decision by the Federal Highway Administration allows us to move ahead on this transformational project to right the wrongs of the past and start construction later this year," Hochul said. "But we are not done yet and will continue to rely on the project's most important architects — local community members — to share their vision and partner with us as we study opportunities to reconnect the East Buffalo community in a way that makes residents proud."

The project, which has been in the works for several years, is intended to reconnect East Side neighborhoods that were divided when the Kensington Expressway was constructed between 1958 and 1971.

The project involves replacing the below-grade expressway with a 4,150-foot-long, six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets in Buffalo. The proposed project would also create a 90-foot-wide, tree lined median on top of the tunnel, providing roughly 11 acres of new, publicly accessible green space as well as the rehabilitation of nine miles of local streets, including resurfacing and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, driveway aprons, lighting, signals and new tree plantings as needed.

The Kensington Expressway replaced what had been a grand, tree-lined boulevard — the historic Humboldt Parkway designed by Frederick Law Olmsted — with a below-grade highway that cut through the heart of the surrounding neighborhoods in East Buffalo.

To "right the wrongs of this historical injustice and its long-lasting impact," Hochul has set aside $1 billion for the project aimed at covering over the Kensington and creating accessible green space in the space above.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced the award of $55.59 million to support the project which in recent months has faced growing opposition from neighborhood groups, some of which have expressed support for removing the Kensington as opposed to covering it over.

During the press conference, Hochul offered her full support for the project alternative local and state officials chose to pursue. She noted that the finding of no significant environmental concerns by the Federal Highway Administration clears the way for the New York State Department of Transportation to advance to the final design stages and begin construction by the fall of 2024.

Hochul also announced that her office is directing the state transportation department to commence a study this year on additional potential enhancements to further reconnect the community, all the way up to the Scajaquada Expressway and Delaware Park, including a new vision for a reimagined Humboldt Parkway.

The governor's stance on the project received support from several local, state and federal officials, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, who said she is glad to see the project move on to the next step.

"With construction set to begin this fall, we will be able to right this historic wrong, create jobs right here in the community, provide new green space, and reinvigorate the neighborhood," she said.

The Biden-Harris administration also provided $55.59 million for the project through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to reconnect communities that are cut off from opportunity and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions.

Proposed project highlights include:

—Replacement of the below-grade expressway with a 4,150-foot-long, six-lane tunnel between Dodge Street and Sidney Street

—Creation of a 90-foot-wide, tree lined median on top of the tunnel, providing approximately 11 acres of new, publicly accessible greenspace

—Reconstruction of Humboldt Parkway while implementing "Complete Street" roadway design features

—Rehabilitation of 9 miles of local streets, including resurfacing and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, driveway aprons, lighting, signals and new tree plantings as needed

—Replacement of Best Street Bridge and creation of a roundabout at the Best Street interchange