Hochul signs bill adding justices to N.Y. courts; one new family court judge for St. Lawrence County

Dec. 24—ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Friday signed a new bill into law aimed at cutting the backlog of cases in the state court system by increasing the number of judges in Family Court, state Supreme Court and New York City's Civil Courts.

The state has regularly added justices to these and other courts in the state system over the last few years, working to address what some officials have said is an unacceptable buildup of cases awaiting the courts' attention.

"The backlog in our justice system denies New Yorkers the opportunity to have their day in court in a timely manner," Hochul said. "This new law moves us closer to the fair and efficient court system New Yorkers deserve."

Much of the blame has been put on the monthslong shutdown of the court system in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the slow return to normal operations through 2022. Some cases are still being handled via Microsoft Teams video calling even today.

Since 2020, the courts have struggled to address cases in a speedy manner, with 120,000 cases pending as of this month, according to the state Office of Court Administration.

The 5th Judicial District, which covers the state courts in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida and Herkimer counties, shows the courts there have about 5,600 pending cases. Jefferson County has 312 pending cases, and Lewis County has 33.

The 4th Judicial District covering the courts in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, as well the rest of the north country to Vermont and part of the northern capital region, lists 4,662 pending cases, with 506 pending in St. Lawrence County and 205 in Franklin County.

The law signed by the governor on Friday adds a new family court justice for St. Lawrence County and a handful of other counties around upstate New York.

Overall, the act will add 21 judges to various courts upstate and in New York City. With those 21 judges will come a league of clerks, support staff and staff at the Office of Court Administration in Albany as well.

The justices will be subject to election, and voters will be able to select their candidates for the newly created judicial seats in the Nov. 8 election next year.

State Sen. Brad Holyman-Sigal, D-Manhattan, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was happy to see the bill he cosponsored move to full passage as the state continues to try to right-size its judicial system.

"I'm thrilled that Governor Hochul signed our legislation to bring more judges to New York City and statewide, which will help alleviate the unjust backlogs and delays plaguing our justice system," he said.