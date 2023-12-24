Hochul signs bill to move town, county elections to even years, signals support to move all N.Y. elections to even years

Dec. 24—ALBANY — Town and county elections will move to even years after 2025, after Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed a bill to unify much of the state's political calendar in a plan that faces significant criticism from local legislators and the state's Republicans.

On Friday, in an announcement made after business hours ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, Hochul announced she had signed a bill that will move elections for a number of town, village and county offices from their current calendars to even years. The move will put county legislators or supervisors, as well as town supervisors and board members and a handful of other elected positions at the town and county level on the same ballot as state legislators, the governor, members of Congress, U.S. senators and the president.

In her statement, shared at nearly 6 p.m. Friday, Hochul said she was signing the bill into law in an effort to cut back barriers to voting and ensure more public participation in local elections. She also signaled that this was just the first step in a plan to move all of New York's elections, insofar as the state can control, onto a timeline matching statewide and federal elections.

"By signing this legislation, we are taking a significant step towards expanding access to the ballot box and promoting a more inclusive democracy," she said. "This is a meaningful first step and I would support a constitutional amendment to align all election years, to save taxpayer dollars and avoid voter fatigue."

While some local governments have already aligned their term and election schedules with the even-year schedule that New York's Assembly members, state senators, governor, state attorney general, U.S. Congressspeople, U.S. senators and the U.S. president follow, most of the state's counties and town officials are elected in odd-year elections. Some serve two years, others serve four, and some local governments change out their entire elected body in a single election year, while others split it with some terms starting in one election year, and others starting in the next election year.

Under the law Hochul signed Friday, those officials will now be elected in even years, whether that be every two years or every four. Local governments can continue to follow their own rules on term limits and whether to elect the entire legislative body or only part of it each election.

Proponents of the bill have argued that having elections for local elections in odd years diminishes voter turnout, puts more barriers in front of people to have to take time each year to select their representatives, and costs more money because local Boards of Elections have to administrate an election each year.

"It will more than double turnout in local races, save taxpayer dollars, and begin to streamline the extremely unconsolidated patchwork of elections in the state," said Sen. James Skoufis, D-Cornwall, who sponsored the bill in the state Senate. "I sincerely thank Governor Hochul for thoughtfully cutting through the noise and standing up for democracy — signing this legislation is a transformative win for voter participation, equity, and representative government."

That plan has faced strong and pervasive opposition from local officials, including state Republican legislators and local officials of both parties. Opponents of the plan have said it will cut local issues out of voters attention, by ensuring they have to compete with statewide and national issues each election season.

They've also criticized it as another move by state leadership, particularly Democrats, to cut down on local power over local government operations and plans.

Local elections, if not already aligned with the state election cycle, will have to hold two elections within a year or two to align with the even-year cycle as a result of the bill as well. Officials in Jefferson County this year attempted to extend their terms from two to four years, with some county legislators saying they supported the term extension because the state legislature had passed the bill to take their election cycle control away. That plan failed, so county legislators will stand for election again in 2025 and then again in 2026. Any other office at the town, village or county level whose term starts in January 2024 will have to reopen for election twice again by 2027.

The move will put local races at the bottom of the ballot, and likely would push some races onto a second page of the ballot — a rarity currently in New York.

State Republicans were quick to denounce the move on Friday. They had long called on Hochul to veto the bill, along with local elected officials of both parties, including both party's election commissioners for Albany County.

Assembly Republican Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, said as much on Friday afternoon.

"If ever a bill deserved a veto, this was it," he said. "And as a former election official at the county level, the governor should have known better. Moving local elections to even-numbered years will completely shift the focus away from local candidates, campaigns and community concerns. Those critical elections will now be shoved aside and sent down-ballot by bigger races on statewide and national scales."

He said the effort is plainly partisan, an attempt by state Democrats to boost their chances in local elections. While New York is majority Democrat, the proportion of voters who come out in odd years for local elections is often much more balanced between Democrats and Republicans, giving the GOP a better chance in those races compared to the races that do occur when most N.Y. voters are at the polls, in federal election years.

Barclay tied it in with other changes state Democrats have introduced to the state's election process, like adding in early voting dates, and most recently introducing widely expanded mail-in voting, despite New York voters largely rejecting a similar mail-in voting measure in a referendum in 2021.

"Once again, New Yorkers are force-fed another major change to the election process as Democrats continue to rig the system for their benefit," he said.

State Senate Republican Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said the move was a total sham attempt by Democrats to control all of the state's elections without convincing any more voters. He said the opposition was bipartisan at the local level.

"Local elected officials from both parties have raised serious concerns that moving local elections will quash discussions on important community issues and inject national partisan politics into races for our local offices," he said.

The bill passed the state Legislature on June 9, but Hochul did not call for it to come to her desk until Dec. 12, where she waited until the very last possible day to sign it into law. Had Hochul not signed the bill by midnight on Friday, it would have been "pocket vetoed," or rejected and sent back to the Legislature.

A version of the bill has appeared in each Legislative session since 2013, introduced originally by a member of the infamous Independent Democratic Caucus, former Sen. David Carlucci, D-Clarkstown. Skoufis carried it in the previous session for 2021 and 2022, but the bill did not make it to a floor vote until this year.

The bill does not impact elections for county sheriff, district attorney or county clerk. Nor does it impact village or city elections, judges, or any other local elected position with a three-year term. To alter those election plans, the state Legislature would need to pass a constitutional amendment.