Hochul signs bill to seal criminal records over time. What happens now?

New Yorkers with criminal records will get help overcoming barriers to work and housing with a law signed Thursday that will shield many convictions from public view after enough time passes.

Under the Clean Slate Act, authorities will seal all but the most serious felonies after eight years and misdemeanors after three years if the person has no further convictions or pending charges. The clock starts when the person finishes a jail or prison term and any parole or probation afterward, or on the sentencing date if there's no incarceration.

More than 2 million New Yorkers could have convictions sealed as a result. A broad range of groups — including criminal justice reformers, business groups, unions and religious organizations — supported the bill as a way to remove obstacles to education, employment and housing for people who served their time and committed no other crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul predicted a ripple effect of benefits at a bill-signing at the Brooklyn Museum, saying that removing the stigma enables people to support themselves and their families, pay taxes and help New York fill a worker shortage. People given a second chance also are less likely to commit crimes out of financial desperation, a boon for public safety, she argued.

Gov. Kathy Hochul embraces a supporter after signing the Clean Slate Act at the Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 16, 2023

"You only get this if you've turned your life around," Hochul said. "But the good news is, millions of people have. They're the ones we're focused on here today. We seal the records, they can look for a job, learn a trade, without having that permanent scarlet letter on their forehead that says, I can't work, I won't be able to work."

Lawmakers passed the bill in June after making a few changes, including extending the wait period to eight years from seven for felonies and excluding murder and most other Class A felonies, the most serious category of crimes. Republicans opposed the proposal, arguing it goes too far and could endanger New Yorkers.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, the Senate's Republican minority leader, denounced the law after the bill signing, saying it will hide convictions for violent crimes such as attempted murder and gang assault and also for hate crimes, which he cited because of the recent spike in antisemitic acts.

"Meanwhile, there is no “clean slate” for the victims and loved ones whose lives have been devastated," Ortt said in a statement. "There should be no question in the minds of New Yorkers: Albany Democrats will always prioritize criminals over victims and law-abiding citizens."

What are the NY law's exceptions?

The law will hide qualifying convictions from public view, but won't erase them. They can still be seen by police, judges, prosecutors and anyone doing hiring background checks for day care centers and other institutions involving children, the elderly and people with disabilities. They can also be seen during background checks for gun permits or purchases.

In addition to Class A felonies, the law bars sealing convictions for sexual offenses. Those records would continue to be publicized on the state's sex offender registry.

Hilberto Ramos helped campaign for the law, though he can't fully benefit from it after it was amended to exclude Class A felonies. He was released from prison last year after serving 25 years for a 1997 murder conviction, and he knows well how having a record blocks jobs and apartments — even for someone like himself, who earned college and master's degrees in prison.

Hilberto Ramos speaks in support of New York's Clean Slate Act at the state capitol in Albany on Jan. 17, 2023.

"Once they find out that you're formerly incarcerated, its not even a conversation anymore," Ramos said in an interview with the USA Today Network.

Now living in a Westchester County group house, Ramos, 46, works for the nonprofit Hudson Link as an academic coordinator at Shawangunk Correction Facility in Ulster County, guiding inmates to same kind of educational opportunities that he found. He struggled to find work when he got out and still is unable to find an apartment that will accept him and he can afford.

Two of the three charges on his record can be sealed under the law, but not murder. But he said he hopes the law will lead to a broader acceptance of people with criminal pasts that eventually will extend to crimes it doesn't cover.

"It will help, even if it doesn't affect everyone," Ramos said.

When will existing convictions be sealed in NY?

The law takes effect a year from now. After that, the state Office of Court Administration has three years to wade through criminal records and seal those that are eligible under the law.

New York is the 12th state to enact such a law, starting with Pennsylvania in 2018. The list includes other Democratic-leaning states such as California but also Republican ones like Utah and Oklahoma, as Hochul pointed out at the bill-signing on Thursday.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY Clean Slate Act sealing convictions gets gov's signature. What now?