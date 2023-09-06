Hochul signs legislation to support educators

Sep. 6—Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the first round of funding to school districts to create teacher residency programs and signed two education bills Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to a media release, Hochul announced the first round of funding awards of the $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program at an event at the United Federation of Teachers. She also signed legislation to direct the state Education Department to issue guidance to school districts for developing programs to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession and legislation to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence in public schools.

"Teachers take on the vital role of educating and preparing our children for a successful future, and we have the responsibility to ensure they have the necessary resources and training to support them in this important task," Hochul said in the release. "We're working hard to build a world-class public education system in New York and our investment in our teachers is a core component of our success."

In the first round of funding in Empire State Teacher Residency Program, multiple school districts and BOCES, including Albany, Rochester and Syracuse, are receiving a total of $11.9 million in funding to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teacher candidates, the release said. Program participants will gain real teaching experience under the supervision of mentors. These programs "have been proven to increase teacher retention rates and improve the experience of new educators," the release said.

In addition, a state Department of Labor program, launched last October, is part of an effort to promote diversity in the educational workforce by funding master's degrees for teacher residents, the release said. The program also addresses teacher shortages in high-need regions in various subjects, including English, special education, bilingual education and career and technical education.

Additional upcoming awards will be announced on a rolling basis, the release said. Selected programs connect public school districts and/or BOCES with the State University of New York, City University of New York, and/or private colleges. Programs can use the funding to provide reduced or free tuition for teaching candidates earning a master's degree, including books and fees, resident wages and benefits and stipends for living expenses. These stipends allow easier access into the profession for aspiring teachers from diverse backgrounds.

Legislation (A68A/S2140B) directs the commissioner of the State Education Department, in consultation with institutions of higher education, to issue guidance to school districts and BOCES for developing programs to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession and to identify existing funding available to school districts for such purposes, the release said.

Legislation (S1746/A1120) requires public school districts to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence, in alignment with other public employers, the release said.