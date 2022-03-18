Hochul’s smart fix: She’s pushing the Legislature in the right direction on bail and other criminal justice reforms

Good on Gov. Hochul for pushing to tighten up New York’s bail laws — and double good on her for trying to get changes through as part of the state budget. Assembly and Senate leaders posture that budgets are only for dollars and cents, not policy, but it’s a hollow claim given that they pushed the original bail changes through as part of this very process three years ago.

We’re in an emergency. The seven major categories of crime are up 45% compared to the same time last year, with 43% more robberies, 17% more felony assaults, 10% more shootings and 114% more hate crimes. Compared to 2020, murders are up 17% year-to-date. Revisions to the bail law made in 2019 and tweaked in 2020 aren’t fueling all those increases in statistically significant ways (nor are they to blame for every offender wrongly sprung pre-trial), but they are one of a number of signals sent that consequences for lawbreaking will be fewer and further between.

Consistent with our call over many months, Hochul would give judges more discretion to set bail or otherwise detain a much larger universe of repeat offenders, while adding those accused of a wider range of charges to the bail-eligible list. Those would include crimes against straphangers and transit employees, as well as more gun offenses than currently allowed. A handful of gun charges, hate crimes and other offenses that are now eligible for desk appearance tickets — meaning, the accused might now never go before a judge — will now become must-arrest crimes; some of those will become bail-eligible.

Though there would be no blanket dangerousness standard per se, on crimes already eligible for bail, judges would be authorized to factor in the safety of the community provided one or more of five conditions or met, including a history of firearm possession or a violent felony within the last five years and “a credible and current threat of serious harm to an identified individual or number of individuals.” Today, they must adhere to language in the law that makes them set the least restrictive conditions ensuring return to court, period.

And to beat back a plague of teenagers carrying firearms — juvenile arrests for gun possession more than doubled between 2018 and 2021 — the governor wisely wants to build in more flexibility on the Raise the Age law, giving judges the ability to keep more cases in criminal court. Progressives champion judicial discretion, at least when it results in outcomes they like.

These, along with long-overdue proposals to strengthen delivery of assistant outpatient treatment for the seriously mentally ill and increase funding for Swiss-cheese pretrial diversion programs, are precisely the types of adjustments being pushed for by Mayor Adams. Call it sane recalibration to give those in charge of protecting the public a few more tools to beat back spiraling mayhem. Get it done.