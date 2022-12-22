Hochul taps LaSalle to lead NY courts; will he pass muster with Senate progressives?

Hector D. LaSalle, currently presiding justice of New York Supreme Court's Second Department, is Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice to be the next chief judge of the New York State Court of Appeals, New York's highest court. In that role, LaSalle would oversee the state's entire judiciary branch.

The appointment comes after Janet DiFiore retired from the chief judge spot in August. At 66, the former Westchester County district attorney could have stayed in the top job until 2025. DiFiore had repeatedly denied reports that her decision to leave early had anything to do with a reported probe by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Hochul touted the choice of LaSalle, and recognized that he would be the first Latino in the post.

LaSalle's name was one of several that the Commission on Judicial Nomination recommended to the governor in November. He was seen as a status quo choice.

The New York State Senate has to approve Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Hector LaSalle as Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals, New York's highest court.

Progressive-leaning legislators and organizations were quick to express disappointment. Past rulings by LaSalle have been seen as damaging to unions and reproductive rights, and as pro-prosecution.

"Justice LaSalle’s deeply conservative judicial record includes decisions that are anti-abortion, anti-union, and anti-due process," Peter Martin, director of Judicial Accountability at the Center for Community Alternatives, said in a statement. "His decisions make clear that his judicial philosophy is wrong for New York."

More than 40 law professors sent Hochul a letter urging her not to appoint LaSalle, referencing past rulings they said favored management over labor and shielded so-called crisis pregnancy centers.

Hochul has been seen a champion of securing reproductive rights in New York, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Many called on the state Senate, which must vote on the appointment, to reject LaSalle.

State Sen. Julia Salazar on Twitter said she was "deeply disappointed in the Governor's nomination of someone with a clear anti-union, fundamentally conservative record on the bench to be Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals." The Democrat, who represents parts of Queens and Brooklyn, added: "I'm a hard no on Justice LaSalle's nomination."

Another top name was Judge Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson, whose appointment would have also been precedent-setting, as she would have been the first Black woman to lead New York's court system.

Hochul on Thursday backed Richardson-Mendelson for chief administrative judge, who oversees the day-to-day operation of the statewide court system. LaSalle had said Richardson-Mendelson is his pick for that position.

New York State Kathy Hochul waves to supporters after being elected Governor for a full four year term Nov. 8, 2022. Hochul and supporters were gathering at Capitale in Lower Manhattan.

"New York's Court of Appeals has a long history as a beacon of justice, and Judge LaSalle is an outstanding jurist in that tradition," Hochul said in a statement. "He has the skills, experience, and intellect to ensure that our highest court is seen as a leader across the country."

Consequential for Hochul

The court under DiFiore, an Andrew Cuomo appointee, had recently been viewed as dominated by a four-member conservative-leaning bloc, to the consternation of the body's three more liberal members.

Those concerns were underscored last spring after four of the court's seven judges voted to scrap an aggressive redistricting map drawn by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature in a decision written by DiFiore. Subsequently, New York Democrats, unlike in many other places in the nation, floundered in the 2022 midterms.

Hochul said LaSalle and Richardson-Mendelson would focus on "expanding access to justice for New Yorkers."

"Our state courts are more important now than ever when it comes to protecting our rights and upholding New York values," Hochul said, "and I know that Judge LaSalle will lead the court in doing just that."

Filling the top judge vacancy could be Hochul's most consequential action yet as governor and allow her to leave an indelible mark on the court for decades to come.

Janet DiFiore, former Chief Judge of the state Court of Appeals, stepped down in August.

Albany Law School professor Vincent Bonventre, who runs the popular New York Court Watcher blog, said traditionally, the commission backs the governor's pick, "unless the person the governor has nominated is completely and entirely incompetent."

"Since the commission has put this individual on the list," Bonventre said, "that kind of gives a stamp of approval that this is someone who is qualified to be on the court or qualified to be chief."

The LaSalle file

LaSalle's résumé was seen as one of the more obvious picks as far as court management.

Since 2021, he's led the Second Department, the busiest and largest state appellate court in the nation.

Prior to that, he had been appointed associate justice in the Second Department. In 2008, he was elected a New York State Supreme Court justice.

LaSalle was an assistant district attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office from 1993 to 1998. He was deputy bureau chief of the Special Investigation Bureau from 2002 to 2008. He also worked as an associate at Ruskin Moscou Faltishek, P.C. from 1998 to 1999 and was an Assistant Attorney General from 1999 to 2002.

His parents were born in Puerto Rico, and LaSalle, who grew up on Long Island, was the first person in his family to get a college degree.

Richardson-Mendelson had been seen by many as the likely favorite of Hochul's. Only two other Black women have served on the high court, and Hochul is responsible for nominating one of them, current Associate Judge Shirley Troutman.

Richardson-Mendelson's valuable administrative background is a draw for LaSalle's choosing her as chief administrative judge.

Richardson-Mendelson has been the New York Unified Court System's deputy chief administrative judge for justice initiatives since 2017 and Court of Claims judge.

She also leads the Equal Justice in Courts Initiative to implement the recommendations of the special adviser on equal justice, Jeh Johnson, on racial bias in the state court system, as well as to implement the recommendations of the New York State Judicial Committee on Women in the Courts to enhance gender fairness in the New York state courts.

Richardson-Mendelson has been a court attorney-referee in Queens County Family Court; represented clients in New York City Housing Court, Family Court and the Supreme Court; and served as a Family Court judge, Queens County supervising Family Court judge and administrative judge of all New York City Family Courts.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can find him on Twitter at @quasiasher or send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy. Follow her on Twitter at @nancyrockland.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hochul picks Hector LaSalle as top judge; seen as anti-abortion, union