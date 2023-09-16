Hochul targets vehicle thefts with $55M five-point plan

Sep. 15—With car thefts on the rise across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a series of targeted actions to combat the high numbers, particularly those involving Kia and Hyundai model vehicles.

The Comprehensive Auto-Theft Reduction Strategy, or CARS, includes fast-tracking $50 million for law enforcement technology and equipment, $5 million to enhance youth justice alternatives and diversion programming for teenagers and young adults, directing the State Police and Division of Criminal Justice Services to implement new enforcement efforts, supporting local district attorneys in the prosecution of car thefts and other crimes, and the launch of a public engagement campaign targeting vulnerable car owners.

The measures are expected to provide significant support to reduce car thefts in Niagara, Erie, Monroe and other counties that continue to experience the problem and streamline support for local law enforcement.

Hochul made the announcement with elected officials, local law enforcement and state Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder at the Public Safety Building in Rochester on Friday.

"Too many New Yorkers are waking up in shock to an empty driveway. Or walking outside the barbershop and finding out the vehicle that got them there is no longer sitting at the curb," Hochul said "And seeing one of their most valuable possessions — cars are not inexpensive... — having that disappear gives you the sense of helplessness. How are you going to get around? and when it's stolen, or some of the parts are stolen, it can just actually wreak, wreak havoc.

Hochul cited a recent campaign the state launched to deter criminals from stealing catalytic converters and putting responsibility on shops to have to record and prove the legitimacy of the component parts.

"You could steal a catalytic converter and walk out with $200, not anymore. We were able to stop that one," she said. "But car thefts overall remain on the rise here and all across the country. In a study of 30 major cities, car thefts are up more than 33% the first half of 2023, compared to the previous year."

Hochul said the Crime Analysis Center in Monroe County analyzed all the car thefts in the first half of the year, 75% of the thefts were Hyundais and Kias.

As part of the CARS plan and the $50 million state investment to equip local law enforcement with new technology, $5 million will go to Erie and Niagara counties.

"That'll go a long way in aiding investigations, ultimately prosecution," Hochul said.