Hochul weighs in on so-called "two-project solution" in the Falls

Dec. 20—Gov. Kathy Hochul offered some thoughts this week on the two projects involved in what some people in Niagara Falls have described as a potential "two-project solution" to the city's long-standing economic woes.

She did not, however, offer what would be considered a strong endorsement for either Mayor Robert Restaino's proposed $150 million "events campus" known as Centennial Park or Niagara Falls Redevelopment's $1.5 billion data center.

The two projects have been proposed for the same plot of land — a 10-acre site owned by NFR off John B. Daly Boulevard near the intersection of 10th and Falls streets. The property has for months been the subject of a city initiated eminent domain proceeding. Last week, New York's highest court rejected a request to consider an appeal to an earlier court ruling that determined the city had the right to invoke its power of eminent domain to forcibly acquire NFR's land for the Centennial Park project.

During a meeting with members of the local media following Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new welcome center at Niagara Falls State Park, Hochul said her administration is awaiting the outcome of an ongoing feasibility study for Centennial Park.

She noted that the state covered half the cost — $75,000 — to allow the city to hire Buffalo-based Upper Edge Consulting to conduct the study. The other half of the study cost was covered by a grant secured by the city through National Grid.

Hochul said completing the study and reviewing its findings would be part of what she described as the "process" of discussing the potential allocation of state funds for Centennial Park.

"We're very interested in the mayor's vision," Hochul said.

Restaino insists NFR's 10 acres are the ideal location for Centennial Park and has said that state lawmakers encouraged his administration to gain control of land that would accommodate the project before there could be any discussions about the state providing financing for the full project.

NFR officials have estimated that the cost to the city for acquiring the 10 acres could reach $20 million or more. They have also encouraged Restaino to consider another space downtown for Centennial Park, claiming the data center would create an estimated 5,600 construction jobs and more than 550 permanent jobs for area residents.

As to the state's potential involvement in the data center, Hochul said her administration is aware of the project and open to discussing it and any others that may lead to economic growth in Niagara Falls.

"It's a very, very fluid situation," she said.

Empire State Development Corp. — New York's lead economic development agency — confirmed for the newspaper that it has not received a formal proposal or any plans for a data center in the Falls, including the one publicly announced by NFR officials last June.

James Haggerty, a spokesperson for NFR, said Tuesday that the proposed data center development has been presented to state officials, but since no public money is requested, there is no formal "plan" to be submitted to ESD. NFR officials have said that their project would be entirely privately funded.

"NFR has been in continuing conversations with both state and local officials about the project. We obviously cannot speak for the governor's office," Haggerty said.

Haggerty said NFR's data center job estimates are based on two prominent data center studies — one by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center and the other by the Northern Virginia Technology Council. He said, "There can be no denying," the strong demand for data centers across the globe. He also noted that NFR and its partner in the project, Toronto-based Urbacon, chose Niagara Falls as the preferred site for their Niagara Digital Campus project for three reasons: Climate, power and water.

"Niagara Falls is in a cooler, northern climate, so it will cost less money to cool the facility than if it were, say, in Arizona or Nevada," Haggerty said. "Our very environment is leveraged to meet climate change objectives since it minimizes use and cost associated with mechanical cooling. Moreover, the Niagara Digital Campus site has access to sufficient electrical capacity, as well as infrastructure that leads right up to the property. Indeed, NFR and Urbacon plan to build a new electrical substation, at their own expense, as part of the project. Given the developers will invest in their own electric system, capacity will not be compromised in the city. And water? Once again, our environmental assets bring climate change solutions."

Haggerty said those who are trying to pretend the project isn't real are ignoring the market demand, the studies and what's being said by major companies in the tech space.

"Now we're going on three years since Urbacon first approached the City of Niagara Falls with this plan," he said. "Will city leaders squander the opportunity to bring jobs and economic development to city residents, then sit around afterward and say: "See... I told you it wasn't real?"