Hochul's Staff Awards Riverhead Ceremonial $10M 'Big Check'

RIVERHEAD, NY — Big things are happening in Riverhead — and a "big check" was delivered Tuesday to celebrate a $10 million downtown revitalization grant recently awarded to the town.

Following a virtual award ceremony on January 13, Hochul’s staff visited Riverhead on Tuesday with the large ceremonial check to mark the award of the $10 million DRI grant.

“Now that the check has been officially delivered, we are ready to get to work on this project," Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

The Department of State, she said, is already working with town officials to create a local planning committee to review projects and ensure efficient and effective implementation of the funding, she said.

The LPC is expected to make its recommendations to Hochul during the summer and thereafter, "we anticipate rapid progressive action on these projects," including the Riverhead Town Square, the Railroad Avenue transit-0riented development project, implementing a downtown flood mitigation strategy, improvements to the Suffolk Theater, and upgrades to the Vail Leavitt Music Hall, she said.

The state’s DRI award program is the "cornerstone" of the state's economic development program "to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers offering high quality of life. These grants are magnets for redevelopment, businesses, job creation, economic and housing diversity. These compact, walkable downtowns are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State’s bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles,” according to the ESD.

Aguiar thanked Hochul, Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, the Empire State Development Corporation and the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council for their "ongoing support and partnership with the Town of Riverhead."

She added: "We are excited to work with our municipal partners, the State of New York and the

County of Suffolk to implement these important, transformational projects. It is because of the recent support of our government partners that we have been able to remove blighted buildings from our downtown and attract the interest of private developers to our downtown, with several shovel-ready projects. Our deepest thanks to all that have walked through this journey with us and never gave up on Riverhead."

The Village of Amityville also received a $10 million grant.

"After serving on the Riverhead town board for 10 years under three administrations and being part of many downtown revitalization efforts, this is the necessary shot in the arm that Riverhead needs to reach the pinnacle in terms of successful downtown revitalization," New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio said.

Giglio said she applauded Aguiar and the town board for taking bold action to acquire the parcels necessary for the Town Square, which included the demolition of three long blighted buildings, with one still to be razed. Clearing those parcels will allow for a clear view to the river, Giglio said, with the Suffolk Theater showcased.

The DRI program is led the by Department of State, officials said.

Participating communities were nominated by the state's 10 regional economic development councils, based on the downtown's potential for transformation. Within each region, each region's REDC nominated either one or two downtowns to receive $10 million each or one downtown to receive an award of $20 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance the community's vision for revitalization, officials said.

"Riverhead's application was truly outstanding and fully deserved to be selected," New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo said. "I am confident that downtown Riverhead is fully ready for transformative economic redevelopment."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said downtown revitalization is critical to the economic future of Long Island; Bellone mentioned the Connect Long Island initiative, which began in Babylon and is all about leveraging "great downtowns" with their vibrancy to retain and attract young people and innovators.

But at the end of the day, Bellone said, nurturing the downtowns depends on leadership and planning at the local level, commending both Riverhead and Amityville officials for their vision and commitment.

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer set he "smelled a challenge" in regard to kayaking, with new access to the river, and said officials should organize a kayak challenge on the Peconic River this summer.





This article originally appeared on the Riverhead Patch