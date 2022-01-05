Hochul's State Of State Centers On Kickstarting NY's Comeback

LONG ISLAND, NY — Gov. Kathy's Hochul's 2022 state of the state address Wednesday centered on initiatives geared toward kickstarting New York's comeback — including expanding the state's health care workforce, tax relief, an investment in infrastructure and wind energy, and a focus on addressing climate change.

Along with the continued fight against the pandemic, Hochul outlined nine key components of her agenda, including rebuilding the healthcare economy; protecting public safety and taking strong action against gun violence; investing in New York's people; investing in New York's communities; making New York's housing system more affordable, equitable, and stable; making New York a national leader in climate action and green jobs; rebuilding New York's teacher workforce and reimagining higher education; advancing New York's place as a national equity model — and making critical reforms to restore New Yorkers' faith in their government.



Hochul found herself unexpectedly at the helm in August when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation amidst sexual harassment accusations — and in the months since, she's had to navigate a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

"As I stand before you, I am well aware of the significance of this moment: the first time in New York's history that a woman has delivered this annual address. But I didn't come here to make history. I came to make a difference," Hochul said.



Hochul said she is proposing a "New Era for New York. The days of governors disregarding the rightful role of this legislature are over. The days of the governor of New York and Mayor of New York City wasting time on petty rivalries are over. The days of New Yorkers questioning whether their government is actually working for them are over."

Hochul said her work has been focused on a comprehensive pandemic plan, even as the new omicron variant hit the state hard.

"We're doing everything we can to keep New Yorkers healthy: setting policies that have made our vaccination rate one of the highest in the country, activating a military-style operation with vax and test sites, deploying the National Guard to our hospitals and nursing homes and sending out 37 million tests across the state," she said.

The goal is not just on keeping kids in school and New Yorker's healthy but in making sure businesses remain open, she said.

Health care workers are physically and emotionally exhausted, Hochul said. That exhaustion, coupled with staffing shortages, "has resulted in a crisis," Hochul said.

To that end, Hochul said saying a debt of gratitude isn't enough. Instead, the state needs to pay workers the debt owed, starting with a retention bonus of up to $3,000 to health and direct care workers and higher salaries, "so those doing God's work here on earth are no longer doing it for minimum wage," she said.

In addition, Hochul said the aim is to make it easier for doctors and nurses from other states to practice with existing licenses in New York. She spoke of expanded capacity in medical institutions to train students and making it possible to get free tuition and stipends if they remain in New York after graduation.

"A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic demands a once-in-a-lifetime response," Hochul said.

That's why she announced Wednesday that her goal is to grow the health care workforce by 20 percent over the next five years, investing $10 billion in the industry.

With an eye toward bolstering the ranks of teachers, Hochul said efforts will be ramped up to recruit and retain educators with more effective training and support, faster and easier certification, and stronger career pipelines and ladders. Additional mental health leaders will also be added, she said.

For those families, small business owners and farmers hurting, Hochul said a $1.2 billion tax cut originally scheduled to take effect between 2022 and 2025 will be accelerated. A $1 billion middle-class property tax rebate will be provided to more than 2 million homeowners. And expanded access to affordable childcare will be made available to 100,000 more working families, with $75 million investment statewide in childcare worker wages, Hochul said.

New York, she said, will also deliver $100 million in "much-needed relief to nearly 200,000 small businesses, to keep doors open.

To those struggling due to the pandemic, a tax credit will be provided for COVID-related purchases, like outdoor heaters and seating.

And for bar owners and restaurants, the to-go drinks will once again be green-lighted.

Farmers will be supported through a tax credit for the overtime hours they are paying, an increase in the Investment Tax Credit and an extension and doubling of the Farm Workforce Retention Credit, Hochul said.

New York cannot ignore the fact that 300,000 residents left the state last year, Hochul said. "That's the steepest population drop of any state in the nation, an alarm bell that cannot be ignored."

Her hope is to rebuild New York and kickstart the economy, transforming downtowns, creating new jobs, and training a workforce ready to fill them with a rebooted workforce development office tied to educational facilities.

Hochul also addressed educational opportunities for those in correctional facilities and a "jails to jobs" initiative; she will also restore the Tuition Assistance Program for the incarcerated, ending a 30-year ban.

Hochul also announced an investment in building infrastructure, including the Inter-Borough Express, a new rail service that will connect Brooklyn and Queens.

As for digital infrastructure, Hochul announced $1 billion invested into connecting New Yorkers with high-speed internet.

She pledged to continue fighting against climate change, including increasing the environmental bond act to $4 billion to go on the ballot this fall — and a $500 million investment in offshore wind energy to create thousands of well-paying green jobs.

Hochul also reminded of her goal to cut 80 percent of New York City's power plant emissions by 2030. "New construction in the state will be zero-emission by 2027, and we will build climate-friendly, electric homes and promote electric cars, trucks, and buses," she said. "I lived surrounded by the causes of climate change — and now I'm living with its effects," she said.

In the area of gun control, Hochul said the plan is to triple resources for both gun-tracing efforts and for successful community-based programs.

"Fighting gun violence is critical, but we must address other factors contributing to the pervasive unease many are feeling on our streets," she said, including the human crisis of rising street homelessness. Hochul said teams of mental health professionals and social workers will be created to partner with New York City outreach workers, to reach homeless individuals and move them into shelters and housing.

Addressing the affordable housing crisis, Hochul said she would launch a

a new, five-year housing plan to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes, including 10,000 units with supportive services for high-risk populations.

Another facer to the housing strategy is conversion of hotels and offices to housing, she said.

Hochul concluded with the need to restore faith in government.

"For government to work, those of us in power cannot continue to cling to it," Hochul said. "We need to continually pass the baton to new leaders with different perspectives and fresh ideas.



Hochul also plans to replace the Joint Commission on Public Ethics with a new ethics enforcement "watchdog. One with real teeth. One that answers to New Yorkers — not to politicians," she said.



Hochul added: "How we are judged will be determined by what we do right here, right now. Let us seize this moment with great confidence and optimism. And create a legacy of accomplishment that will endure through the ages, A New Era for New York."



Not all lawmakers applauded Hochul's address.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has announced his own plans to run for governor, delivered a rebuttal.

“Under the Cuomo-Hochul administration, punishing taxes and a skyrocketing cost of living, out-of-control crime, suffocating attacks on our freedom, and unending scandals resulted in New York leading the nation in residents fleeing. Unfortunately, New York’s current Governor Kathy Hochul and one-party rule in Albany have continued the attacks on your wallets, safety, freedoms, and kids’ education," Zeldin said.



Zeldin outlined 30 proposals, including repealing cashless bail.

“We need political balance in Albany, we need to break the supermajority in the Assembly and Senate, and, equally as important, we need a geographic balance of power. Every New Yorker, no matter where they live, should feel like they have a voice and representation in our state capital. The bottom line is this: In November, we must 'Save Our State' at the ballot box," Zeldin said.





This article originally appeared on the Southampton Patch