Hockey, basketball and an early eclipse preview among things to do this weekend

Are you looking for something to do in Evansville this weekend after the New Year? Check out our list of events and activities.

Thursday

Family Free Night

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Children's Museum of Evansville, 22 SE Fifth St. Free.

CMoe is hosting a free admission day where families are invited to explore the museum. The last admission is at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Thunderbolts take on Quad City Storm

Peoria’s Mike Gelatt (27) reaches out to block a shot from Evansville’s Brendan Harrogate (61) as the Evansville Thunderbolts host an Education Day game aga inst the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

7 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $16 to $35.

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts for Thunderbolts Night, where you rep the team by wearing your Thunderbolts gear as they take on the Quad City Storm.

Saturday

Eclipse show

1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday weekly, Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium, 411 SE Riverside Drive. Tickets are $ 7 for adults and $5 for youth and members.

This eclipse-oriented planetarium show demonstrates a simulation of the conditions that produce a solar and lunar eclipse.

More: Evansville-area food news: 8 bites of food news for you this week

UE's men's basketball faces Murray State

1 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $12 to $47.

Cheer on the Purple Aces as they take on the Murray State Racers at Ford Center in a Missouri Valley Conference battle.

Thunderbolts in action Saturday

Peoria’s Cayden Cahill (71) shoots past Evansville’s Michael Herringer (33) as the Evansville Thunderbolts host an Education Day game against the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

7 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $16 to $35.

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts for Gamers Night, where you can celebrate your favorite video games as they take on the Quad City Storm.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Fun things to do this weekend in Evansville