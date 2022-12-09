'Hockey doc' still in jail as sex-assault charges mount and bail hits $2M

Charges continue to mount against an Oakland County medical doctor who investigators say used his role as a physician for youth hockey teams to sexually assault numerous players.

Also mounting is the bond money, now totaling more than $2 million, that the doctor must post before he can be released from the Oakland County Jail. On Thursday, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has authorized more charges against Dr. Zvi Levran, who already faced more than a dozen charges for examinations and treatments, many of which he administered at his home office in Farmington Hills.

In one new case, Levran, 66, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault of a 30-year-old man in December 2020 at Levran’s home, according to a news release. In another new case, Levran was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault of a 14-year-old boy at a medical office in Farmington in January 2018, the release said.

“In both cases, Levran’s initial contact with the individuals was through youth hockey,” the release said Levran has been held in the Oakland County Jail for more than two months.

Levran's lawyer, Farmington Hills-based Joseph Lavigne, said on Thursday that he had "not seen the new charges" but that, as with previous cases, Lavigne would be entering a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client and could not comment further.

Levran's growing list of charges adds to Michigan’s shocking toll of authority figures from youth sports being charged with or convicted of criminal sexual conduct, such as former Michigan State University gymnastics therapist Dr. Larry Nassar; or linked to such conduct, as in the case of a University of Michigan football doctor who died before victims began coming forward. In numerous instances, prosecutors have said, authority figures used their roles as medical advisors and therapists to gain access to young athletes, both girls and boys, and then groomed them for sexual activity disguised as health care.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has said repeatedly that there may be many additional victims of Levran’s misconduct, and McDonald has said that investigators promise to maintain strict confidentiality and respect for anyone who comes forward to provide further information. They can call the Farmington Hills Police tip line at 248-871-2610, 24 hours a day. McDonald said it was important to know that criminal charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Levran was first charged in October, when prosecutors and Farmington Hills police took him into custody after charging seven counts of various degrees of criminal sexual conduct. After bond was set at $100,000, Levran was able to post the amount and was briefly released. However, in November, authorities heard from numerous tipsters around the country, after which Levran was taken back into custody on 10 additional counts. Some charges involve sexual touching of minors by an authority figure, others include sexual penetration.

With each new charge, the bond required for his release has increased. On Thursday night, Levran remained in Oakland County Jail. He has a 20-year history of treating youth hockey players in metro Detroit and in Minnesota, police have said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's latest sex-abuser in sports? Police say it's this doctor