HoCoPoLitSo receives grant to invest in future generations

Howard County Poetry and Literature Society, also known as "HoCoPoLitSo" has received a $3,000 community grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County.

The foundation distributed a total of $200,000 to 49 nonprofits through its 2023 Community Grant Awards program, with an aim to improve the lives of residents across the community, according to the website. Eligible nonprofits in the county could submit a request for funding, and can use the funds for operating or programmatic needs.

Founded in 1974 by National Book Award finalist Ellen Conroy Kennedy, HoCoPoLitSo sponsors readings with critically acclaimed writers; literary workshops; programs for students and "The Writing Life," a writer-to-writer interview show seen on YouTube, HCC-TV and other local community college stations, according to the website.

Tara Hart, co-chair of the board of directors for HoCoPoLitSo, said the organization applied for the grant to further support its events and programs.

"We very much depend on our community partners like the Community Foundation, the Howard County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council to fund these programs," she said.

Hart said the organization plans to use the grant to create programming that will engage younger generations.

"We want to give back to the community with a lot of special programs that particularly are an investment in the future and centered around reaching the younger population in Howard County," she said. "[We want to] connect the younger population with our older [population] so there's a sense of continuity and a mutual appreciation about the power of literature across generations."

