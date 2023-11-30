Hoda and Jenna’s holiday song makes a splash on the iTunes chart

Watch out, Mariah Carey. You have some new competition on the Christmas song charts from a pair of up-and-comers.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have released their first holiday song and a festive video (see above!) for "A Carefree Christmas with Hoda and Jenna."

They shared the song and video on TODAY on Nov. 29, getting everyone in the holiday spirit with scenes of them throwing snowballs, enjoying Christmas cookies and sharing presents.

"It's gonna be a carefree Christmas, stop and smell the pine," they sing. "Boughs of holly make us jolly, we're all feeling fine."

In just one day, the song appeared to make waves, landing at No. 7 on the iTunes chart.

"At one point, it may have been brief, we made number seven," Hoda said on TODAY Nov. 30, referring to a screenshot of their song charting above Cher's "Christmas" album track, "DJ Play A Christmas Song," and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas."

"All I have to say is Woweee," Jenna added.

For those who missed the festive moment, the full song is now available on streaming services including Apple Music ...

... and Spotify!

In their sparkly shirts and Santa hats, the ladies will have you forgetting the stress of the holidays and focusing on the fun.

Hoda and Jenna are joined on the song and in the video by their vocal coach, Cheryl Porter.

They also inject a little of their hometown pride into the festive jingle. Jenna, a native Texan, dons a red cowboy hat, while Hoda reps her beloved New Orleans with some red and green beads.

"Make it Texas big! And NOLA fun!" they sing.

Hoda and Jenna are getting everyone in the holiday spirit with their song

They previously released the album cover tied to the song on TODAY on Nov. 27.

"The star of the show is not pictured here," Hoda said about Porter as she held up the cover art on the air.

"Cheryl is the star of the show," Jenna added.

"Cheryl is a person who can teach anyone to sing," Hoda said. "She has her own technique. She's amazing. She is like joy personified. She ran us through the paces, had us try to learn."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com