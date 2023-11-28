Hoda and Jenna went through each other's bags on live TV. You won't believe what Hoda found

You can learn a lot about a person by what's in her handbag, as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager found out.

The two anchors said they were "inspired" to go through each other's work bags after they saw a video that Jennifer Garner posted on her Instagram. In the video, she uncovers multiple pouches of nuts in her backpack, and laughs harder with each reveal. "I'm so scared I'm not going to have any nuts," she says laughing.

When Garner visited TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Nov. 28, they decided to try it for themselves.

With Garner looking on, Hoda and Jenna inspected each others' work bags. In Hoda's, Jenna uncovered seaweed (which Hoda says is her daughter's "snack of choice"), a few scrunchies, dried wet wipes and a toy she gives her kids.

"Those are the prizes my kids get when they're good," Hoda explained.

Jenna also pulled out a freezer bag containing Hoda's makeup, which Hoda called "gnarly."

Hoda's examination of Jenna's bag started off with a dramatic reveal: Two hair extensions! From there, she found a phone cord, her 4-year-old son Hal's toy truck and an unused tampon that Hoda thought should be discarded.

"This one looks like it needs to be replaced," Hoda said while holding it up. "It's practically out of the wrapper."

Garner laughed at the whole ordeal. She practically had her fans in tears a few days ago when posted her over version on Instagram.

After finding so many bags of nuts, she captioned the clip, "I’m embarrassed to even show you…. 🥜🌰🥜🐿️."

In the comments, Courteney Cox wrote, "You are adorable."

One fan said, "Is this Jennifer’s bag or our neighborhood squirrel? Hahaha."

Another wrote, "Love her! She’s a celebrity worth $80m and so freakin down to earth and relatable! Not at all pretentious or snobby just a real and regular mom!"

A third added, "I love that her nuts are also in a ziplock bag like us regular folks."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com