Hoda Kotb and her daughters bid farewell to 2023 with the sweetest celebration

Out with the old and in with the new!

2024 is officially here and to celebrate, Hoda Kotb posted a series of sweet New Year's photos with daughters Haley and Hope on Instagram.

The TODAY co-anchor and her girls were in full party mode on New Year's Eve, wearing "Happy New Year" hats and throwing confetti in a four-photo post captioned, "And that's a wrap ❤️."

Dressed up to the nines for the occasion, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, are pictured in party dresses and the trio appeared to be having a ball in photos that showed them throwing confetti and smiling on the couch in a lively New Year's Eve celebration.

In the Instagram post, Hoda also bid adieu to 2023 with a heartfelt sentiment, writing, "Thank you 2023 for the love and the lessons," and adding the hashtag "grateful" to the end.

The New Year's post is one of several the TODAY co-anchor has shared throughout the season. The day after Christmas, Hoda posted a festive waterfront selfie with Haley and Hope, with all of them wearing matching red pajamas, captioning it, "Merry merry ❤️❤️🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄."

Hoda wasn't the only TODAY co-anchor to share their New Year's celebration.

Jenna Bush Hager added a New Year's Eve photo of her with husband, Henry Hager, and their three children Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, to her Instagram story, captioning the beachy image with a simple, "Happiest new year from us!"

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara (@jennabhager via Instagram)

The TODAY co-host also posted a few photo booth pics of her with sister, Barbara, and friend, Kate Doerge, to her story.

The spirited photos show the happy group celebrating the arrival of 2024 outfitted in silly sunglasses, party hats, props and signs.

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara (@jennabhager via Instagram)

Adding to her Instagram story, Jenna also posted a photo of a tender kiss shared with husband, Henry, while daughter Mila looked on, hilariously appearing horrified at the smooch.

Jenna Bush Hager Kiss (@jennabhager via Instagram )

Beloved anchor and TODAY weatherman, Al Roker, also posted in honor of the holiday.

In a series of images set to the Chic song "Good Times," Al shared various pics of his family, including children, Courtney Roker Laga, 36, Leila, 25, and Nick, 21, along with 1-year-old granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga, as well as his wife of 28 years, Deborah Roberts.

Al, who recently reflected on his 2022 health scare, posted a simple caption paying tribute to his loved ones writing, "No better ones to celebrate saying so long to 2023 and hello 2024. They are why I'm here."

While co-anchor Carson Daly didn't share any pics on New Year's Eve, he did repost a tongue-in-cheek caption on his Instagram story that simply stated, "I still don't know what I'm wearing to the Living Room New Year's Eve. I might not even go."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com