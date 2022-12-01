Hoda Kotb says Al Roker 'seemed good' after he was readmitted to the hospital

The Daily Beast

ABCGood Morning America’s newly outed couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes rolled with the punches Thursday, taking the GMA3 stage to discuss the day’s biggest news—but not their alleged affair.The two married co-anchors made headlines Wednesday when the Daily Mail published photos of the two “canoodling” on several different occasions, with Page Six reporting that the two were officially together after leaving their respective spouses.The two arrived at ABC News headquarters all hunky dory Thursda