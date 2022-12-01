Hoda Kotb says Al Roker 'seemed good' after he was readmitted to the hospital
Hoda Kotb revealed on the "Today" show that Al Roker is back in the hospital due to "some complications." She spoke with Roker Wednesday night.
Nick Jonas shared a sweet tribute to Priyanka Chopra in honor of their wedding anniversary. See his message to his “love” below.
We asked nine questions of an obesity researcher, who wants you to think differently about your weight—and dieting.
Some PGA Tour players have played the renovated tee box at Augusta National.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character […]
Lady Susan Hussey resigned after reportedly asking a Black charity founder "where they really came from" multiple times during a royal event.
ABCGood Morning America’s newly outed couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes rolled with the punches Thursday, taking the GMA3 stage to discuss the day’s biggest news—but not their alleged affair.The two married co-anchors made headlines Wednesday when the Daily Mail published photos of the two “canoodling” on several different occasions, with Page Six reporting that the two were officially together after leaving their respective spouses.The two arrived at ABC News headquarters all hunky dory Thursda
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview on Paramount+’s ‘The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.’ The actor has an emotional discussion with his twin brother, who was born with cerebral palsy, and had a heart transplant. The first three episodes of ‘The Checkup With Dr. David Agus’ will debut on Dec. 12.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially cemented their “single parent” status and wiped their hands clean from one another as spouses. The Blast reported on November 29th that Kanye and Kim, along with their respective legal teams, reached a settlement agreement regarding the custody of their four children and the division of properties. Kim […]
“Dancing With the Stars” recently moved from its home station of ABC to Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. The reality competition show is hosted by “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro and is judged by Len Goodman, who serves as the head judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, […]
Leni Klum recently celebrated her partnership with Italian intimates label Intimissimi with a campaign alongside mom Heidi Klum
The actor has technically been using a stage moniker for years.
Simon Cowell has fans very concerned. The former “American Idol” alum showed off a new look recently and it’s caused absolute chaos on social media. Simon Cowell’s Face Alarms Fans! He recently appeared in a new video for “Britain’s Got Talent,” and the face transformation is alarming! During the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential […]
"I hope everybody felt my soul because I bared it right here on this stage."
"My first thought was that I have to share this with my mom," local resident Alex Cross, 30, tells PEOPLE of her impromptu exchange with the royal
Is love in the air in Boston, Massachusetts? It’s known as the Cradle of Liberty, and it could potentially lead to a cradle of a different sort for Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to an inside source. The royal couple are reportedly “going with the flow” when it comes to getting pregnant with baby […]
The Princess of Wales, along with the Prince of Wales, were greeted by Boston's Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey at City Hall. See what Kate wore here.
They addressed the incident through a spokesperson.
Sharon Stone, 64, shared a topless bikini photo on Instagram, writing: “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.” Fans adored the glowing, confident shot.
Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi was reportedly slapped with a fine after crashing her Porsche just days after it got a new paint job. MsPuiyi, whose real name is Siew Pui Yi, announced that she had finally bought her first sports car, a black Porsche, in a Facebook post in December 2021. The Penthouse cover star even reportedly shared photos and a video via Instagram Stories of her driving around Kuala Lumpur in her newly painted car.
"I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said.