Should Hoda Muthana be allowed to return from ISIS for trial in the U.S.? Trump says no.

WASHINGTON – In March, President Donald Trump's administration lavished praise on the Kingdom of Morocco for taking back eight Moroccans who had traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State terror organization.

"Repatriating foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin is the best solution to prevent them from returning to the battlefield," a State Department spokesman said in a March 10 missive.

Six days earlier, State Department lawyers were in federal court arguing that Hoda Muthana – who was born in New Jersey, raised in Alabama and secretly traveled to Syria in 2014 – should not be allowed to return to the U.S. Now the mother of an 18-month-old boy, Muthana says she regrets her choice, wants to return home and is willing to go to prison for her offenses.

"I am the one who has to live with my foolish and rash teenage decision for the rest of my life," Muthana told USA TODAY from the refugee camp in northern Syria where she has been detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a partner in the U.S.-led coalition that has been fighting the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

The contradiction in U.S. policy has raised sharp questions about the Trump administration's approach to Muthana's case. Her family's lawyer says it reeks of hypocrisy. Terrorism experts say it's counterproductive at best, dangerous at worst.

"What you want is for these people to be off the streets," said Daniel Byman, a professor at Georgetown University who conducts research on terrorism and Middle East security issues. "Having them go to trial, go to jail, is a good thing."

If the Trump administration is successful in barring Muthana's return to the U.S., she would become stateless. What does that mean?

"No country recognizes you ... You are adrift and without a home," said Charles Swift, an attorney representing Muthana's father, Ahmed Ali Muthana, in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Trump administration's decision to bar her from the U.S.

The question of what to do with thousands of former ISIS fighters and followers is increasingly urgent. On March 23, the Syrian Democratic Forces – America's main military ally on the ground – declared victory over ISIS after it regained control over the last patch of Syrian territory where the terrorist group had tried to establish its own state.

As many as 7,000 captured fighters are being held by the SDF, according to James Jeffrey, the State Department's special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

SDF officials have warned they don't have the ability or authority to keep all those terrorist prisoners, and they've called for an international tribunal so the detainees can be prosecuted under international law.

But Jeffrey rejected that. At a March 25 briefing, he told reporters that the majority of the 7,000 fighters are Syrian or Iraqi, and they would be dealt with in their home countries.

"There is a process underway to get those people back to Iraq and back to their Syrian communities for de-radicalization and reintegration or in some cases punishment, and we’re focused on that as our first priority," he said.

"The second priority is to pressure countries to take back their own citizens who may or may not have committed crimes under their systems," Jeffrey said.

He couldn't provide an estimate how many of the 7,000 prisoners are from Europe or other non-Arab countries.

Experts say there's little danger that someone like Muthana will return to ISIS.

But more hardened followers may well find their way back into battle.

"She wasn’t someone who was this long-time clandestine operator," said Byman, the Georgetown University terrorism and security expert.

"But when you start to get large numbers of these people – which is what the case is right now – and you have some people who aren’t yet captured, you’re creating a system where people have an incentive to try to escape justice."