Hodge case focus of council vote

Aug. 18—Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine is sponsoring a resolution to stop any action by the city to charge officers Daniel Barrancotta, Patricia Burdick, Daniel Pytlik and former officer Marissa Bonito, the four police officers investigated in regard to the death of Troy Hodge on June 16, 2019.

Hodge, a Black man, died in police custody after his mother, Fatima Hodge, contacted police, saying Hodge was acting erratic. His death sparked a city-wide movement that found support from Mayor Michelle Roman, who walked with demonstrators from the scene of Hodge's death, his mother's driveway, to City Hall where speakers memorialized Hodge with words of hope for the next incident between a Black suspect who needs medical attention, and law enforcement.

"I want to thank everyone that came and made the program a success," Fatima Hodge said after this year's march. She noted that the community in Lockport, particularly her church, Latter Rain Cathedral, had supported her after her son's death.

In the resolution it's stated that, "a lengthy and comprehensive investigation" conducted by the New York Attorney General's Office failed to raise enough evidence to charge the officers, and despite this, the City of Lockport did bring disciplinary charges against the officers, and was rebuked by the State Supreme Court as being untimely.

The resolution calls for the Common Council require the Corporation Counsel, Laura Benedict, to discontinue action to appeal the Supreme Court's decision and will be voted on today during the 5:30 p.m. regular meeting of the Common Council at City Hall.

Devine declined to make any comment to the US&J.