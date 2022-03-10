Hodge family's wrongful death lawsuit settled

Mar. 10—A settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit launched by the family of Troy Hodge was approved Wednesday.

The family of Hodge, a Black man who died in 2019, had alleged that the 39-year old's death was the result of an encounter with under-trained, under-supervised Lockport police officers.

In court proceedings Wednesday in front of State Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita, the monetary amounts for a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit were approved. That number was sealed Tuesday, but according to the Buffalo News, it was "posted on the court website" before being taken down. Attorneys for the family would not confirm the reported amount of $3 million.

The case against the City of Lockport was one of "negligence" according to Jim Grable of Connors LLP who represented the Hodge family, in that the city did not properly train their police officers, as well as not supervising their behavior in the community.

As for the individual officers, Grable said that they "immediately escalated the use of force."

"They're escalation resulted in Troy's being killed that night in (his mother's) driveway. It never shouldn't have happened, it didn't have to happen," Grable said. "If they had been properly trained and/or done what any reasonable police officer would do under the circumstances, Troy would be alive today."

Grable denied a report that the police officers were threatened at knifepoint and that Hodge said he was going to get a shotgun.

"That narrative is false," he said. "To put it plainly, that narrative was false and we were confident that if we went to trial that the proof would've established that that narrative was false and we are still of that view."

The settlement comes after the city attempted to bring disciplinary charges against the officers involved in the lawsuit, as well as a report by the New York State Attorney General's Office, which ultimately said it could not charge those officers in criminal proceedings because of a lack of evidence.

"The family was disappointed in that conclusion of the report but the reality of it is that the Attorney General evaluated whether they felt they could win a criminal case," Grable said. "We didn't share that point of view with them. We respect the work that they did to try to look into it, but our evaluation of the evidence led up to a different conclusion and we were prepared to proceed with our case because the evidence supported the conclusions that we reached about our case."

The Hodge family allowed their attorneys to release a statement regarding the settlement.

"This is a tough day for the Hodge family," it read. "Anything and everything reminds them that they lost their son, father, fiancé, and dear and beloved friend. Troy was a gentle soul who never hurt anyone, and he was taken from them in the prime of his life, when he still had much to do to continue to raise his beautiful daughter and to continue to give to his family and his community."

"The settlement includes money that will be paid out for the benefit of the person Troy loved most in this whole world, and the person who lost the most when he was taken from her. It also includes reforms the city has promised to make to policing in Lockport."

"The Hodge family will be watching, along with the rest of the community, to hold the city and its police department to those promises, so that no mother, daughter, fiancé, family member, or friend ever loses their loved one unnecessarily because of the actions of police officers who take a life that never should have been taken."

City Corporation Counsel Laura Benedict could not be reached to comment.