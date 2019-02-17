Hodler’s Digest, February 11–17: Top Stories, Price Movements, Quotes and FUD of the Week

Top Stories This Week

According to a report on the 2019 crypto outlook released by New York-based research company Fundstrat Global Advisors, incremental improvements in the crypto space can provide support for higher prices for cryptocurrencies. The report notes that as the United States dollar is expected to weaken, and more institutional investors enter the space, a visible market recovery can be expected. Fundstrat states that the current year’s crypto hangover can be attributed to the waning interest in the initial coin offering (ICO) sector as well as adverse regulatory achievements.

United States banking giant JPMorgan Chase announced this week that it was planning to launch its own digital asset. After previous negative comments about cryptocurrency from the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon, the company has released information about its new JPM Coin, which is designed to increase settlement efficiency initially within three operations: international settlements by major corporations, treasury services and securities transactions. According to the head of JPM’s blockchain focus, only a small amount of the total funds involved will at first involve the JPM Coin.

A recent analysis by Bloomberg has found that crypto investors and miners are looking more and more towards derivatives like options as a way of surviving the recent market downturn. According to Bloomberg, the increasing popularity of complex traditional market trading instruments is a reflection of the difficulty of weathering the current bear market. Although official statistics are scare, Bloomberg notes that miners are now becoming one of the main sellers of a type of derivative similar to a covered call option.

Coinbase Wallet users will now be able to backup their private keys on Google Drive or iCloud. According to an official announcement, Coinbase Wallet users will be able to upload their keys to the cloud as a safeguard against lost keys, which then protects against losing funds in the case that keys are misplaced. The users can also store an encrypted copy of the recovery phrase on their clouds accounts, and Coinbase has noted that neither they nor the cloud services will have access to user funds. Experts opinions differ on the issue of security of such backup.

Earlier this week, it was reported that major Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX accidentally transferred nearly $500,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) to its cold wallets earlier this month. Ever since the death of its founder Gerald Cotten in December 2018, the exchange has been unable to access these wallets, leaving around CA$190 million dollars ($145 million) missing in digital assets. Also this week, evidence emerged from an old podcast that Cotten had suggested in 2014 that he kept private keys for the exchange’s wallets printed out and stored in a safe deposit box.