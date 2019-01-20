Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 14–20: Top Stories, Price Movements, Quotes and FUD of the Week

Top Stories This Week

Ethereum’s Constantinople Hard Fork Delayed Until February After Vulnerability Found

Ethereum’s (ETH) Constantinople hard fork has been delayed until late February after smart contract audit firm ChainSecurity found a security vulnerability allowing a reentrancy attack. The security bug found would potentially let an attacker steal crypto from a smart contract on the network while requesting funds from it repeatedly while feeding it false data. In the aftermath of the discovery, Ethereum developers said that the activation would instead take place at block number 7,280.000, which is expected to be mined on Feb. 27, 2019, instead of in January. Before the bug was found, an Ethereum developer had said that the hard fork would be the least eventful in the history of Ethereum.

New Zealand Crypto Exchange Reports Hack, Local Police Start Investigation

New Zealand digital assets exchange Cryptopia reported that a major hack had resulted in significant losses this week. In response, the New Zealand police have released a statement that they are investigating the reportedly major hack, that involved an unconfirmed amount of around $3.6 million. According to the police, the exchange is cooperating with the investigation, and they are still in the process of ascertaining the process of events. In the wake of the reported hack, a lawsuit has been relaunched involving traders who claim they lost funds held on the exchange over a year ago.

NYSE-Backed Digital Assets Platform Bakkt Announces First Acquisition

Bakkt, the digital assets platform that is backed by the operator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), announced an acquisition this week of some assets in futures commission merchant Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG). According to a Medium post, Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler noted that this move is part of Bakkt’s plans to continue operations while awaiting regulatory approval by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for the launch of regulated trading in crypto markets. Bakkt had previously announced a target launch date of the end of January, but the platform is still waiting on approval amid the United States’ ongoing government shutdown.

New Wyoming Legislation Aims to Define Virtual Currencies as Money

A bill introduced in the U.S. state of Wyoming this week is meant to define clarify the definition of cryptocurrency. According to the legislation, crypto assets will be placed in one of three categories: digital consumer assets, digital securities and virtual currencies. In the draft, banks will also be authorized to provide digital asset custodial services, and serve as qualified custodians in accordance with regulations put in place by the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC). The bill also grants virtual currencies the same treatment as fiat.

American University Researchers Jointly Launch Global Scalable Cryptocurrency

A group of researchers from American universities announced this week that they are launching a globally scalable and decentralized payments network, with a cryptocurrency dubbed “Unit-e.” The development of the crypto is being funded by Distributed Technologies Research, a Swiss non-profit, with researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, among others. The researchers have reportedly received funding from blockchain investment fund Pantera Capital.