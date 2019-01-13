Hodler’s Digest, Jan.7–13: Top Stories, Price Movements, Quotes and FUD of the Week

Top Stories This Week

Altcoin Ethereum Classic Reportedly Undergoes 51 Percent Attack

Earlier this week, the Ethereum Classic (ETC) reportedly underwent a 51 percent attack. In the aftermath, crypto exchange Coinbase noted that upwards of $1.1 million in crypto was double spent during the time of the deep blockchain reorganization. Coinbase and several other cryptocurrency exchanges temporarily paused deposits and withdrawals of the altcoin to prevent loss of funds. Crypto exchange Gate.io confirmed that the attack was carried out and promised refunds, stating that around 54,200 ETC in total (worth around $271,500 at the time) was transferred during the attack. However, Gate.io also reported later that $100,000 was returned to them with no explanation, prompting rumors of participation by a white hat hacker.

Coinbase, Square Cash App Reported Bans Accounts of Social Media Platform Gab Founder

This week, the social media platform Gab announced that both Coinbase and the Square Cash app had banned the personal account of Andrew Torba, the founder of Gab. As reported earlier last year, Gab.com’s business account on Coinbase had already allegedly been closed in December. The blocking of Torba’s Square Cash account occurred after the reported Coinbase block, and also after Gab sent an email to its user base promoting both the Cash App and Bitcoin. Gab is a social media platform that promotes itself as a place for free speech, becoming in effect a draw for those blocked on other platforms for hate speech concerning right wing extremism.

Addition of Monero Payment Option to Fortnite Merch Store Was Accidental

The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, said this week that the addition of altcoin Monero (XMR) as a payment option for the Fortnite merchandise store was an accident. The store, called Retail Row, accidentally began accepting the altcoin on Jan. 5, according to tweets from developer Riccardo Spagni. Sweeney, denying the rumors, said this week that the addition of Monero was unintentional, and that staff have since removed the privacy-centered altcoin from the store’s payment option. Sweeney also denied that Epic Games had partnered with crypto payment processor GloBee.

Analysts Say BTC Whale Activity Could Move Market as Dormant BTC Wallets Revive

A number of long-dormant Bitcoin wallet have seen an uptick recently, Bloomberg reported this week, which could mean that major BTC whales might influence the crypto market. According to analysis from crypto analytics startup Flipside Crypto, several long-inactive BTC holders have begun to move their coins, meaning that wallets active over the past 30 days now hold about 60 percent of total BTC supply. Similar wallet movement preceded Bitcoin’s major historical price volatility in both 2015 and 2017 — in the latter year, the coin surged to all-time price highs of $20,000.

Winklevoss Twins Express Commitment to Bitcoin ETF During Reddit AMA

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss doubled down on their commitment to getting a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF approved during a question and answer session on Reddit’s Ask Me Anything (AMA) subreddit this week. The twins also showed support for specifically Bitcoin, referring to it as “the OG crypto” and calling it “the winner in the long term.” Tyler Winklevoss also underlined the importance of blockchain versus cryptocurrencies, noting that they need each other in order to exist.