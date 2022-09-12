Hodlnaut Judicial Managers Weigh Unwinding Crypto Lender's Assets Before Ethereum Merge

Oliver Knight
·2 min read

The Singapore-court-appointed managers of Hodlnaut, a crypto lender that froze withdrawals in August, said the forthcoming Ethereum upgrade known as the Merge poses a liquidation risk to the company's distressed assets and it is considering selling them to limit potential losses.

"There are several risks associated with the Merge, which could be detrimental to assets held on the Ethereum network (including DeFi platforms) if they were to materialize," said Aaron Loh Cheng Lee, one of the interim judicial managers, in a statement to creditors on Sept. 10. DeFi refers to decentralized finance, a term for software-controlled financial applications.

According to the statement, a particular risk of the Merge, which looks set to go ahead on Thursday, relates to so-called pricing oracles, which feed data to the smart contracts that govern DeFi protocols. The Merge may lead the oracles to "give out erroneous prices during the transition," leading smart contracts to automatically liquidate the company's assets.

Under the Merge, Ethereum will shift from a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake one. If, as has been proposed, the blockchain splits, or forks, so that a proof-of-work version continues to operate, it's possible the oracles will source pricing data from the wrong system.

"One of the ways of mitigating such risks in advance of the Merge would be for Hodlnaut HK to unwind the Tokens deployed on the DeFi platforms, which may result in material losses," Loh Cheng Lee said. Hodlnaut HK is one of the Singapore entity's operating companies.

Hodlnaut was placed under interim judicial management, a form of creditor protection and debt restructuring, on Aug. 30, three weeks after it froze withdrawals citing "difficult market conditions." The company was one of several that crumbled under the pressure of this year's crypto market downturn. Rival lender Celsius Network eventually filed for bankruptcy as the prices of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) slumped by more than 70% in a six-month period.

The Algorand Foundation, which oversees the development of the Algorand blockchain, revealed today that it had $35 million in exposure to Hodlnaut.

Recommended Stories

  • A Bad Year for Crypto Is a Really Bad One for Crypto Miners

    Electricity bills are surging and the equipment isn’t worth what it used to be, which makes for a bleak outlook for companies that mine bitcoin and ether

  • Finance Chiefs Struggle to Set Guidance as Economy Flashes Mixed Signals

    Dozens of large U.S. companies have revised their annual forecasts recently, citing rising inflation, the possibility of recession and international factors like the energy crisis in Europe.

  • Sliding Earnings Forecasts Pose Next Test for Markets

    Whether they can keep up their recovery may depend in part on how earnings season plays out next month. Analysts have cut their estimates for third-quarter earnings growth by 5.5 percentage points since June 30, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet That is more than usual and marks the biggest cut since the second quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns brought economic activity to a standstill.

  • Markets: Bitcoin trades above US$22,000, Ether slips back, Solana rises

    Bitcoin rose back above US$22,000 in Monday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ether slipped. Solana saw the second-biggest gain among the 10 largest coins by market capitalization after Bitcoin, while the rest of the top 10 were little changed. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin sole gainer in crypto top ten, Ether dips, Polkadot leads losers […]

  • Stock Futures Climb With Key Inflation Data Awaited

    U.S. stock futures advanced Monday, ahead of inflation data due later this week. Investors are hoping for a further cooling of gains in consumer prices, which would suggest that interest-rate rises from the Federal Reserve are working to tame inflation. As of mid-morning in London: + _**U.S. futures gained**__._ Contracts tied to the S 500, Dow industrials and Nasdaq-100 rose between 0.4% and 0.6%. The S is on course for a fourth straight day of gains. + _**The dollar slipped**_, pausing a month

  • Bitcoin Hits Three-Week High Before CPI Data, Ethereum Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await US inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastTh

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How

    The stock market is one of the few means of building significant wealth within one lifetime, even if you're starting out with next to nothing. Indeed, a modest sum of $20,000 could become as much as $350,000 (or more) if you handle things smartly. A proverbial down payment of $20,000 on a comfortable future funded by a nest egg of $350,000 is not only possible but also likely.

  • Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

    Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

    Texas has never lacked self-belief, especially when it comes to touting tax advantages it has over other states. Well, not so fast, Lone Star Staters -- you could be paying higher taxes than even...

  • Should I sell my house before prices really crash — or wait for the next big real estate boom?

    The housing market is changing fast. Act accordingly.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    It's been a tough year for growth stocks. Rising interest rates and a shift in consumer spending have thrown cold water on a number of high-growth names. At the same time, valuations broadly have come down and businesses' growth rates have slowed.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

    Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?

    The bad news just doesn't seem to be stopping for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The graphics cards specialist received another big blow last week after the U.S. government imposed restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, Hong Kong, and Russia. According to a filing with the SEC, Nvidia reported that the U.S. government has "imposed a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia of the Company's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits."

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to make you a millionaire over the next seven years.

  • Over 8 Million People Are in Line for a Health Insurance Rebate This Month. Are You One of Them?

    Health insurance companies are required to follow certain rules. One such rule is sticking to a medical loss ratio that requires them to spend at least 80% of the money they collect in premiums on healthcare costs and expenses related to patient health. Health insurance companies are expected to pay out $1 billion in rebates by the end of September, according to a recent estimate from the Kaiser Family Foundation.