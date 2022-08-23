Hodlnaut owes US$200 mln debt to 17,000 creditors: report

The Singapore and Hong Kong-based Hodlnaut has a funding gap of about US$193 million, and potentially 17,513 creditors, crypto media outlet The Block reported citing an affidavit the troubled crypto lender filed with the court last week.

Hodlnaut currently has S$391 million (US$281 million) in unpaid debt against S$122 million Singapore dollar (US$88 million) in assets, resulting in an asset-to-debt ratio of 0.31, according to The Block.

Hodlnaut defines potential creditors as “users who actually deposit tokens and may become creditors,” according to The Block.

Hodlnaut invested about US$317 million in the Anchor protocol on Terra and the stablecoin’s troubles cost Hodlnaut US$189.7 million, The Block reported the filing.

Between June 14 and July 15, Hodlnaut said it suffered a “larger-than-usual net outflow” of about US$150 million as clients scramble to withdraw funds in a falling market, The Block cites an affidavit.

Hodlnaut said on Friday that they may introduce a way to allow users to withdraw their deposits at a discount, but wait until a Singapore court allows them to appoint a judicial manager to take over the insolvent company.

Hodlnaut did not file for suspension but applied for the judicial manager’s takeover, which will likely protect the company from creditor claims and lawsuits.

Hodlnaut also said last Friday that they have laid off about 40 employees, or 80 percent of the workforce, since freezing platform activity in early August.

