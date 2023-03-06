Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd.'s (SGX:H20) Shares Climb 200% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. (SGX:H20) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 200% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Longer-term shareholders would be thankful for the recovery in the share price since it's now virtually flat for the year after the recent bounce.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 11x, you may consider Hoe Leong as a stock to avoid entirely with its 51.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Hoe Leong over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Hoe Leong, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hoe Leong would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 61%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 1.3% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that Hoe Leong's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends would weigh down the share price eventually.

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got Hoe Leong's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Hoe Leong currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is only in line with the wider market forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with Hoe Leong (including 2 which are concerning).

If you're unsure about the strength of Hoe Leong's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

