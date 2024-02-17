Hoekstra unsure where GOP will meet to nominate president amid leadership argument

With two weeks left before Michigan's Republican Party gathers to allocate delegates to next summer's presidential nominating convention, it's unclear where that gathering will take place and whether there will be dueling sets of delegates for the Republican National Committee to decide between.

On Saturday, former Ambassador and U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra − who the Republican National Committee (RNC) earlier this week determined is the rightful chairman of the state Republican Party − told the Free Press he is still "working through the logistics" of where to hold a series of congressional district-level conventions to allocate nominating delegates as part of a caucus-like gathering.

But Kristina Karamo − who had been the state party chair and maintains that she still has that role regardless of the RNC's decision − and her allies had already signed a contract with Huntington Place in Detroit to hold those district-level conventions on March 2.

That raises the possibility of those convention delegates, who were elected at county meetings on Thursday night, not knowing which gathering to go to or some, favoring Karamo, going one place and others, believing Hoekstra to be chair, going to his event.

Hoekstra said he doesn't know where the gathering will be held − holding it in west Michigan is a possibility he said − but he said he hasn't even seen the contract with Huntington Place and doesn't "feel compelled to have it in Detroit." Hoekstra lives in west Michigan.

As for whether there could be dueling sets of delegates, Hoekstra said he wasn't concerned because the RNC, which in the end will determine any question of who to credential at this summer's nominating convention, has already decided who it believes is chair: him. "I don't think the RNC could have been more clear," said Hoekstra, who has also received an endorsement by former President Donald Trump, who is also the likely nominee.

In early January, a group of state committee members voted to oust Karamo as chair as well as some other allies of hers who had official positions, in part due to the party's poor finances and other concerns. Karamo, however, argued that meeting was not done within the party's rules and that her chairmanship was supported at another later meeting. Then, the other group voted to install Hoekstra, Trump's former ambassador to the Netherlands, as chair, even though Karamo refused to recognize him as such.

The RNC then stepped in and decided that Hoekstra's election and Karamo's removal was proper and seated Hoekstra to the committee as state chair. But the intraparty fight continues, with a court case continuing and a hearing set in Kent County next week.

The March 2 GOP convention in Michigan is a key part of the hybrid primary/caucus the state party is holding to ensure it keeps all its delegates to the summer nominating convention in Milwaukee. Under the plan, the Feb. 27 primary results will be used to determine how 16 at-large delegates will be allocated to the candidates − who at this point only include Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

But because that Feb. 27 date violates RNC rules that say only certain other states can have nominating contests before March 1, that determination based on the primary results won't be in effect right away.

Instead, on March 2, GOP representatives will meet to approve a resolution putting that determination in effect. Meanwhile, delegates elected to represent each of the state's 13 congressional districts will meet separately − though likely at one venue even if it's not Huntington Place − to allocate three nominating delegates for each of those districts to the candidates, totaling 39.

Hoekstra said he wasn't concerned about it being sorted out in time. "There's a lot of water that is still going to go under the bridge before then," he said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hoekstra raises questions about March 2 GOP convention site amid split