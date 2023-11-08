Hoffee unseats Huebner in Millersburg mayoral race

MILLERSBURG — Council member Kelly Hoffee will be moving down the table after the first of the year after defeating incumbent Jeff Huebner in the mayoral race in Millersburg.

Newly elected Mayor Hoffee was extremely grateful for the support of the Millersburg voters who helped her unseat Huebner.

Unofficial numbers have Hoffee receiving 481 votes to 380 for Huebner.

"I am so grateful to the people of Millersburg," Hoffee said. "They were open to listening to new ideas, and I am just thrilled. This is their victory as much as it is mine.

"I just really want to thank them because they're putting their trust in me," she continued. "We're going to work together as a team. This is a win for Millersburg."

Hoffee will take office in January, 2024. She has served as a council member over the past eight years.

"I have an idea of some direction that I would like to bring up to council," she said. "I want to invite everyone to come to council meetings and be a part of it. This is our town. Everybody gets a voice."

Huebner has served as mayor since 2002 after being appointed to fill out the term of Dave Schrock, who resigned.

"I would've liked to serve another four years," Huebner said. "I wish Kelly the best of luck."

Vaughn and Kellogg win council seats

Incumbent Tom Vaughn and newcomer Andrea Kellogg were elected to the two council seats up for grab in Millersburg.

Vaughn received 456 and Kellogg received 432. Another challenger, Ryan Hershberger received 354 votes.

Vaughn hopes to continue to review and update the strategic plan that was developed for the village, as well as continuing to improve the infrastructure of the village.

Hoffee campaigned on making village government more transparent and promoting dialog.

