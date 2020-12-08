Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC and DKSH announce a Pan-Asian exclusive collaboration for distribution of HBC branded products including across China, India, Japan & Korea

Ålesund, Norway, 8th December 2020

Hofseth BioCare (“HBC”) is delighted to announce it has signed a comprehensive exclusive distribution contract with DKSH for HBC’s marine branded products. The agreement covers ten territories across Asia including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and India. DKSH will also have the right to sell “white labelled” finished products across the territories on a non-exclusive basis.

The distribution contract with DKSH follows soon after the granting of a unique set of label claims for ProGo® in North America, centred around the prevention of iron deficiency anaemia. Bioactive Peptides™ are in the unique position of being the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and haemoglobin. It is also part of a strategy to empower global leading distributors to lever the HBC science and unique ingredients to penetrate the business to business segment on a worldwide basis.

“We believe there is a vast opportunity for our products in Asia given that the regional palate is typically very predisposed to eating fish and fish-derived products. Countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia have amongst the highest consumption of fish per capita in the world. It is no co-incidence that these countries have very low levels of heart disease and asthma, where our products unsurprisingly show significant health benefits too. Furthermore, our Bioactive peptides will be a better alternative for millions of people who struggle with negative side effects or poor effect of traditional iron supplementation,” says Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D, in Hofseth BioCare.

This distribution agreement now provides HBC with a truly global access for the delivery of its nutritional and nutraceutical grade products. DKSH’s activity is the market expansion, marketing and distribution of human & pharma grade raw materials through extensive local networks, market intelligence and formulation expertise. DKSH has the know-how to create unique recipes locally in a truly unparalleled way such as their UHT pilot plant which can leverage product development to benefit of HBC and their customer base.

The products included in the distribution agreement are:

a. ProGo® Nutrition - Salmon Protein Hydrolysate; a soluble peptide powder derived from the hydrolysis of the protein fraction of salmon off-cuts. The powder contains more than 97% hydrolysed protein, suitable for sports, endurance and recovery nutrition and can be used in powder formulations, bars, drinks and tablets.

b. CollaGo® Collagen Peptides: A soluble Type I & III Collagen Peptide powder to help support healthy skin, muscles and arteries. Recent studies have shown its benefit for beauty enhancement including hair, skin and nails as well increasing energy and wellbeing.

c. CalGo® Collagenic Hydroxyapatite: a collagen calcium powder containing 24% Type II Collagen, 19% calcium hydroxyapatite and 9% elemental Phosphorus to support bone and joint health. It can be used as tablets, powders and other formats.

d. OmeGo® Unrefined Salmon Oil containing all the elements present in whole salmon: Omega 3 (EPA, DHA and DPA), Omegas 5, 6, 7, 9 & 11, natural antioxidants and no added antioxidants with 4 years shelf life. It provides broad antioxidant and anti- inflammatory effects and is beneficial for maintaining healthy cholesterol and cardiovascular function. HBC has identified a non-Omega fraction in the oil that attenuates eosinophil effector function. Preclinical work in asthma is ongoing. The oil can be formulated in soft gel caps and other formats.

* “supports healthy ferritin and haemoglobin levels”, “helps maintain iron-rich blood”, “promotes energy utilization”, “supports red blood cell production”, “supports gastrointestinal and immune system health”, “assists in iron absorption from your daily diet” **“helps maintain healthy levels of ferritin and haemoglobin”, “helps maintain healthy levels of blood components required for oxygen transport”, “provides antioxidants for the maintenance of good health” and “helps promote healthy skin”

The HBC product range is non-GMO, antibiotic-free with steam the only by-product of the manufacturing process.

Thomas Sul, Co-Head Business Unit Performance Materials and Member of DKSH's Executive Committee comments: “The new partnership with HBC is a great match. DKSH gets access to the innovative, sustainable and science-based product range of Hofseth BioCare and they in turn access to our established customer base, our network of innovation centers and our in-depth industry knowledge. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with HBC.”

“This is tremendous agreement for HBC and for the long-term growth of our business as we enter a partnership with one world’s longest established nutraceutical and pharmaceutical distributors across Asia for ingredients and finished products. We take confidence from the fact that multiple DKSH business units across Asia see strong appetite for our unique marine derived offering. The Asian market is a natural fit us given their natural enjoyment for fish. Also, yet again this collaboration pays testament to the investments in R&D and science the company has made in the last 15 years in that we have “something different” to offer consumers. We are now represented globally across all continents for B2B distribution. The recently approved health claims for ProGo have grabbed the attention of leading players very quickly. DKSH has the infrastructure and know-how to passport those claims into each country in the region efficiently. As the most dominant player in Asia, we are privileged to work with them also in their geographic area of strength,” says CEO Roger Hofseth at Hofseth BioCare ASA.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD (“smokers lung”) as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and collagen-calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Euronext Expand Oslo with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

About DKSH:

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps companies to grow across the Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. The service portfolio covers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 36 markets with 33,350 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.6 billion in 2019. With its Swiss heritage, DKSH has been deeply rooted in Asia Pacific since 1865. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care and various industrial applications. With 46 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,100 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.0 billion in 2019.

