Hofstra Mandates Boosters, And The Deadline Is Approaching

UNIONDALE, NY — Hofstra University has mandated that eligible students get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and the deadline for some is approaching.

Last month, Hofstra President Susan Poser announced that everyone who is eligible to receive a booster shot, both among students and staff, must get one. The booster needs to be administered within a week of becoming eligible for it.

"Due to the increase of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and upon the recommendation of our partners at Northwell Health, all Hofstra students and employees will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination in 2022," Poser wrote in a letter to the school community.

You can receive booster shots six months after your second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Students and staff who are eligible for a booster on or before Jan. 18 must have it by then, and upload proof of the booster to the school by that date.

If you're not eligible by Jan. 18, you must get a booster within a week of your eligibility.



This article originally appeared on the Garden City Patch