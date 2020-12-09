Hofstra University Board of Trustees Appoints Dr. Susan Poser as Ninth President

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofstra University Board of Trustees Chair Donald M. Schaeffer announced that the University's Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Dr. Susan Poser, currently Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Illinois Chicago, as the next president of Hofstra University, effective August 1, 2021.

Dr. Susan Poser is Hofstra University&#39;s ninth president, effective Aug. 1, 2021
Dr. Susan Poser is Hofstra University's ninth president, effective Aug. 1, 2021

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Susan Poser as the next president of this great University," said Chair Schaeffer, who also served as the Chair of the search committee. "In Dr. Poser, we have found a higher education leader of exceptional experience, a collaborative and visionary person, and a scholar of great depth and intellect. Dr. Poser's leadership skills make her well prepared to succeed President Stuart Rabinowitz, whose extraordinary service has led to years of growth and development for Hofstra University."

Dr. Poser has, for the past five years, served as the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), a Carnegie Research One university with sixteen colleges, including seven health sciences colleges, and over 35,000 students. Ten college deans and the University librarian report directly to her. Her office oversees enrollment management, diversity, faculty affairs, global engagement, undergraduate affairs, and academic programs assessment for all sixteen colleges.

"It is a great honor to be named the 9th President of Hofstra University," said Dr. Poser. "Over the past two decades, Hofstra has benefited from outstanding presidential, board, faculty and alumni leadership, creating an excellent platform to meet the challenges of higher education in the post-pandemic world. I am looking forward to joining the Hofstra community and building on this legacy for years to come."

"I am extraordinarily pleased to welcome Dr. Susan Poser to Hofstra University. Her experience and ability will serve Hofstra University exceptionally well. I have had the privilege to work with the Hofstra University community – students, faculty, administration and staff, families, alumni and community – for many years, and know that under her leadership, Hofstra University will flourish for years to come," said Hofstra University President Stuart Rabinowitz.

At UIC, Dr. Poser's major accomplishments include the 2019 acquisition of the John Marshall Law School, creating the first and only public law school in Chicago. Another major focus was the creation of several initiatives to support faculty and enhance diversity, including establishing pipelines for underrepresented faculty; running a bridge program to move underrepresented postdoctoral fellows to faculty positions; creating the Faculty Administrator Leadership Program to mentor faculty; and recently starting up a new Center for Teaching Excellence with a special focus on supporting inclusive classrooms. She also played a key role in creating two new cultural centers on campus – one focused on Arab American students and another focused on students with disabilities. An advocate of interdisciplinary work, Dr. Poser has created regular forums for faculty from across the disciplines to meet and share research in order to generate interdisciplinary research and scholarship.

Dr. Poser's work supporting a data-driven student success initiative using innovative approaches has led to increases in student retention and graduation rates. Under her leadership, UIC developed a multi-faceted Student Success Initiative, which enhanced first-year and first-gen programming for undergraduates as well as promoting college completion. As the Principal Investigator on a $1 million grant from the Andrew J. Mellon Foundation, she created the Engaged Humanities Initiative at UIC, an undergraduate program where students work with faculty to connect the humanities to their own lived experiences.

"Susan is an outstanding academic leader, who over the last five years has made significant contributions to the success of the University of Illinois Chicago. The Hofstra University community is fortunate to now have one of the best Provosts in the country as their ninth President," said Michael D. Amiridis, Chancellor, University of Illinois Chicago.

Dr. Poser, who will be the University's first female president, joins Hofstra at an auspicious time in the institution's history, as the past two decades have seen innovative growth in new programs, enhancing an already strong foundation. Under the leadership of President Rabinowitz, the University partnered with Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care system, on the establishment of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, whose innovative and cutting-edge curricular approach to medical education has been noted nationwide. The partnership expanded to include the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, which after its origins offering graduate programs for nurse practitioners, is in the process of recruiting its first undergraduate nursing class, beginning in the fall of 2021.

Recognizing the need for new academic programs and strengths while building on Hofstra's well-established programs in the liberal arts and sciences, law, business and communication, other new schools were established, including the DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the School of Health Professions and Human Services, and the Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs. The University became the only college to host three consecutive U.S. presidential debates (in 2008, 2012, and 2016) and established unique programs such as the National Center for Suburban Studies and the international prize, the Guru Nanak Prize in Interfaith Understanding. The Center for Entrepreneurship has become a model partner with local government and businesses, hosting programs for underrepresented entrepreneurs, veterans, and one of the largest student venture challenges in the U.S. Hofstra has expanded its global reach with a partnership with INTO and a singular joint degree program in business with Dongbei University in China.

Through all of this innovative growth, the University has enhanced its financial foundation. Through strong fundraising and investment management, the institution's endowment grew from approximately $100 million to more than $700 million since 2001. Benefiting from the strengthened financial condition, the University has an A2 debt rating from Moody's, which reflects two upgrades since 2001 and an A rating from Standard & Poor's. As one of the region's largest employers, Hofstra University's annual impact on the regional economy is estimated to be greater than $ 1 billion.

And during this same period, the academic credentials of the University's undergraduate have increased dramatically, including a significant average increase on submitted SAT scores, a more than doubling of top 10% of high school class admissions, and significant increases in average high school GPA and numbers of students from outside New York State.

About Dr. Poser
Prior to her position at UIC, Dr. Poser was a professor of law at the University of Nebraska College of Law, where she served as the Dean from 2010-2016, and as the Associate to the University's Chancellor from 2007-2010. While she was dean, the College of Law moved up 35 points in U.S. News rankings and annual giving to the school increased significantly. She also formed the 2044 Alumni Board of Advisors, to make recommendations about diversity in admissions and culture at the law school.

Dr. Poser grew up in New York City and majored in Classics at Swarthmore College, graduating with honors. She earned a JD and a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. Before beginning her academic career, Dr. Poser clerked for the Honorable Dolores K. Sloviter, the Chief Judge of the U.S. Court Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia, and served as the Zicklin Fellow in Ethics at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Poser's scholarly work is primarily in the areas of legal ethics and tort law and she has published widely, including in the Michigan Law Review and Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics.

Dr. Poser has a history of institutional service and regional leadership, including an appointment to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's delegation to Israel. A member of the Economic Club of Chicago, her board service, past and present, includes the International Women's Forum (Chicago chapter), the Nebraska Humanities Foundation, the Strategic Air & Space Museum (Omaha) and the ACLU (national board and Nebraska chapter). In Nebraska, she served as the Reporter for adoption of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct by the Nebraska Supreme Court, and received the Shining Light Award from the Nebraska Bar Foundation for this work. She is a member of several bar associations and has served in leadership positions for the Association of Public & Land Grant Universities and the Association of American Law Schools.

Dr. Poser is married to Dr. Stephen DiMagno, an organic and medicinal chemist. They have two daughters in their twenties. Dr. Poser is an avid swimmer and plays classical piano.

"It will be a privilege to work with the Hofstra faculty, who provide an outstanding liberal arts education and a wide array of graduate and professional degrees that lead to satisfying and successful careers for Hofstra graduates," said Dr. Poser. "I'm looking forward to working on the Hofstra campus, with its state-of-the-art facilities and arboretum, and as a native New Yorker, this will be a very happy homecoming."

About the search
Dr George Giuliani, a member of the search committee and the University's Speaker of the Faculty, said, "It was important to the faculty that Hofstra select a President who was first and foremost an educator, together with a strong commitment to student success, a demonstrated record of fundraising and proven fiscal discipline. In Dr. Poser, Hofstra found the mix of qualities we were seeking."

"I was pleased to represent Hofstra University students and to play a role in this important search. It was a good opportunity to work with our trustees and faculty and ensure that students voices were heard during the selection of Hofstra's next president," said Tara Stark, Student Government Association president.

Dr. Poser's appointment was announced after a comprehensive, year-long national search. The 13 member search committee, who solicited feedback from the University community during the spring and early summer, included members of the Board of Trustees as well as representatives from the faculty and student body. More than 270 candidates of diverse backgrounds and experiences were considered throughout the search process.

"I want to thank the search committee for their dedication and service," said Chair Schaeffer. "The members of this committee met for the better part of a year, spending a significant amount of time, to ensure the right person was chosen to lead this great University. This was an arduous process that required significant time and attention, and each member undertook the job with dedication and a collaborative commitment to find Hofstra's next leader."

Dr. Poser's appointment is effective on August 1, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hofstra-university-board-of-trustees-appoints-dr-susan-poser-as-ninth-president-301189652.html

SOURCE Hofstra University

Latest Stories

  • As 'safe harbor' day arrives, reality sets in for Trump supporters

    As the lumbering process of American democracy moves forward, any lingering illusions that Donald Trump has a chance of a second term as president are about to evaporate, and many of his own staffers and supporters are beginning to acknowledge it.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

    "The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state."There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup

  • Los Angeles deputies break up party, arrest 158

    Nearly 160 people were arrested during the weekend at an illegal party in Los Angeles County, where coronavirus cases are surging, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday. He has previously vowed to crack down on “super-spreader events.” (Dec. 8)

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • Sturgeon's husband 'contradicts wife and changes his own story' during evidence on Salmond scandal

    Nicola Sturgeon’s husband dealt a "fatal blow" to her account of her handling of the Alex Salmond scandal, it was claimed on Tuesday, after he directly contradicted her evidence to a Holyrood inquiry. Peter Murrell, also the SNP chief executive, was also accused of putting forward a series of "wholly implausible" claims, after he said his wife had not warned him in advance of "bombshell" sexual harassment claims against the most important figure in their party's history becoming public. Despite Mr Salmond meeting Ms Sturgeon in the couple's home to tell her about a Scottish Government investigation, Mr Murrell claimed he "didn't probe" what went on at the summit and said the political power-couple instead preferred to talk about books, what meals he would cook her, and cleaning. The party boss, who appeared on his 57th birthday, was repeatedly pressed over his claim that he was not made aware by Ms Sturgeon of the allegations facing Mr Salmond, despite his role as the SNP's top official.

  • UAE official lauds efforts to strengthen Gulf unity

    The United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a row with Qatar that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said last Friday that progress had been made towards resolving the dispute that has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017.

  • Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

    Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., whose family says was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his Ohio home.

  • Newsmax beats Fox News in ratings for the 1st time

    It was only for an hour, but Newsmax beat Fox News among the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic for the first time Monday evening, CNN Business reports. Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports beat Martha MacCallum's Fox News program in the 7 p.m. hour, bumping MacCallum down to No. 4 in cable news, behind Erin Burnett on CNN and Joy Reid on MSNBC."Before the election, Newsmax was not regarded as a formidable competitor to Fox; it was mostly dismissed as one of a handful of wannabe challengers," CNN's Brian Stelter reports. "But President Trump's loss on Nov. 3 changed the cable TV calculus. Viewers who were frustrated when Fox admitted the truth of Trump's loss sought other options," and "Newsmax — and Kelly in particular — offered a safe space in which Biden was not called president-elect and Trump was not yet defeated."The Balkanization of conservative media has been, incidentally, very good for CNN.> A really nice full page ad in the Sunday @nytimes pic.twitter.com/chJCfyt9vo> > — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 6, 2020Fox News' conservative opinion shows still significantly outperform its news programs, and Newsmax focuses on opinion programming. "It must be emphasized that Fox is still far ahead of Newsmax by almost every conceivable metric," with Fox News "still four times higher-rated than Newsmax at any given time of day," Stelter notes, citing Nielsen. "But Fox is accustomed to being No. 1 in the 25-54 demo so losing to Newsmax, even for one hour of one day, is a serious shock."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup

  • Georgia counties cut back early voting locations ahead of Senate runoffs, prompting outcry

    Civil rights and voting rights groups warned that the reduction will particularly harm Black and Latino voters.

  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," and referred to the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense.More stories from theweek.com Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Top trending Google searches of 2020 included 'how to cut men's hair at home' and 'where is my stimulus money'

  • Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

    Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. Police in the southern region of Rostov said in a statement that a search for the culprits was under way. Russian military experts speculated that the items had been stolen because some of the units had been assembled using precious metals such as gold and platinum.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • Chinese Spy Worked as a Fundraiser for Eric Swalwell

    A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed relationships with a number of American politicians as part of a Chinese political intelligence operation that ended in 2015, including Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell, for whom Christine Fang helped fundraise.Fang helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, a year-long investigation found, citing a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. She also helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat's office.There is no evidence in Federal Election Commission records that Fang herself donated to Swalwell's campaign. Donations from foreign nationals are illegal.Between 2011 and 2015, Fang also developed close ties with several other local and national U.S. politicians across the country, particularly in the Bay Area, according to the Axios investigation, which cites current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official.She also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Fang, who was in her late 20s or early 30s at the time, was enrolled as a student at California State University, East Bay.Fang also helped fundraise for former Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii in 2013. Gabbard's office said Gabbard has no recollection of meeting Fang. The next year, Fang, volunteered for California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna's failed bid for House in 2014. Khanna won election to the House in 2016.Swalwell declined to participate in the Axios story in order to "protect information that might be classified.""Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI," Swalwell's office said.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns regarding Fang, at which point he severed all his ties with her. He has not been accused of any misbehavior.U.S. officials have determined that Fang's purpose for her presence in the country was to cultivate connections with rising U.S. officials in order to later influence them on policy related to China.

  • Explosion levels house in Omaha, killing occupant

    An explosion leveled a home Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska. One person was killed and two were critically injured, according to fire officials.&nbsp;(Dec. 8)