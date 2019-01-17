Hoftex Group AG’s (MUN:NBH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Hoftex Group AG (MUN:NBH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hoftex Group:

0.05 = €8.1m ÷ (€197m – €19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Hoftex Group has an ROCE of 5.0%.

Does Hoftex Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Hoftex Group’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Luxury industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Hoftex Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Hoftex Group’s ROCE appears to be 5.0%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Hoftex Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Hoftex Group’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hoftex Group has total liabilities of €19m and total assets of €197m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.4% of its total assets. Hoftex Group has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.