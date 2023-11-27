Hog Heaven: Salley celebrates annual Chitlin Strut

Nov. 26—The small town of Salley was full of energy on Saturday with the festivities of the annual Chitlin Strut, a festival and parade celebrating Lowcountry heritage. Many guests made sure to stop for a plate of chitlins, a traditional Gullah Geechee dish made from pork intestines.

Beginning in 1966, the strut is now over 50 years old and continues to bring out thousands of visitors each year.

Barbie Hallman, a long-time Chitlin Strut guest and Salley resident, talked about her appreciation for the event.

"I like the chitlins, I love the entertainment, I love all of the people around, because you do not find this in Salley — we don't even have a red light. So, all of the people gathering together, I just love it," she said. "I love having a festival in my hometown."

Ethan Busbee, an agricultural educator at Wagener-Salley High School, brought his Future Farmers of America students to the event to help work the kitchen. The money they earned from doing this will go towards FFA camp.

"It's really just to help offset the costs of camp and to help with some other expenses we have through the year," said Busbee.

He added, "It shows the kids what a long, hard day of work is. It's a good educational moment."

A vibrant musical lineup included groups like ATL Dreamvision, 803 Fresh and Chavonne Campbell and Tre Sounds. Along with boiled and fried chitlins, vendors sold hamburgers and hotdogs, fair foods, dessert and drinks. Craft and clothing stands offered visitors a variety of handmade wooden goods, fashion accessories, perfume oils and soaps.

Roquawna Catoe, owner of Catoe's Candy Apples and Sweet Treats, was one of several vendors selling cotton candy, popcorn and lemonade. Catoe, who had never been to the strut before, said she really liked "interacting with the people."

"We're really enjoying the festival," she added. "We'll be back."

Whether they'd been to the strut for many years or were just visiting for the first time, many guests seemed to be most excited about the gathering of people. Kimberly Woodson, a guest who was visiting the strut for the second time, said the crowd is what brought her back. "I like seeing everybody just come together," she remarked. "It's a beautiful thing."