Hog wanders into Texas roadway at night, causing fatal car crash, Texas officials say

Police in Texas say a hog caused a fatal car crash on Sunday night.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, 24-year-old Aaron Lee, of Winona, was driving on a road in Smith County around 9:40 p.m. when he hit a hog that had wandered into the middle of the road, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

Lee lost control of his 2008 Lexus, swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, officials told KETK.

Winona, with a population of roughly 550, is about 13 miles northeast of Tyler.

Officials said Lee was taken to UT Health East Texas, in Tyler, for treatment but ultimately died from his injuries, according to KLTV.

Officials did not specify whether the hog was wild.

One of the most prolific non-native animals introduced to North America, feral hogs reside in almost every county in Texas, except El Paso County, the state’s westernmost territory, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. They are considered a nuisance, and under certain circumstances, potentially dangerous.

There were an estimated 2.6 million feral hogs in Texas as of 2016, officials said, more than the total U.S. wild hog population in 1982.

