Hogan: Maryland extends Guard duties in DC

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is extending the Maryland National Guard's mission in the District through the inauguration and the end of the month. Hogan said D.C. officials submitted a request for law enforcement support, and Maryland mobilized the mobile field force of 200 specially trained Maryland State Police troopers and called up an initial response force of 500 members of the Maryland National Guard.

Latest Stories

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

    Images of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were splashed on front pages across the globe.

  • Trump supporters in Georgia explain why they believe the president's claims of voter fraud

    President Trump supporters at a Monday rally held onto his every word, repeatedly chanting, “Stop the steal” and “U-S-A.” In interviews with Yahoo News, they explained why, despite the lack of evidence to support the president’s claims, they continue to repeat them.

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot

  • Barr says Trump's conduct is a 'betrayal' of the presidency

    Barr also said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement to The Associated Press.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

    Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes. Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."> One big health care outcome from last night: A Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare that we're waiting on a verdict on.> > — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) January 6, 2021After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes. "First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring.More stories from theweek.com After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets the green light in Europe

    A second COVID-19 vaccine won regulatory approval in Europe on Wednesday and the Netherlands belatedly launched its vaccination campaign as European countries accelerated a patchy drive to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. The green light for Moderna Inc's vaccine from the European Medicines Authority (EMA), and later the European Commission, was a big boost for European hopes of containing a disease that has infected more than 85 million people globally and killed nearly 1.9 million.

  • D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

    Four people died Wednesday on Capitol Hill as a crowd backing President Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol complex for several hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a federal Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.> UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee:> > \- More than 52 people arrested > \- 2 pipe bombs recovered > \- Cooler w/ long gun and molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/CDsEk5oqh3> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021> DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. pic.twitter.com/qZyM850iRa> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs and several unlawful pistols, plus a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage' Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'