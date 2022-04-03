Hogan on Trump asking Putin for dirt: ‘The worst possible thing you can do’ and ‘completely unacceptable’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday said former President Trump asking Russian President Vladimir Putin for damaging information on President Biden’s son, Hunter, is “the worst possible thing you can do” and “completely unacceptable.”

Trump made headlines this past week when, in an interview, he called on Putin to release damaging information on Hunter Biden and his potential business efforts in Russia.

Asked about the comments by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hogan said Trump’s remarks represent “just more of the same,” but noted that the remarks are particularly bad now because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Trump would make that statement, but it’s about the worst possible thing you can do when all these atrocities are taking place in Ukraine and Putin’s aggression is what the focus is,” Hogan said.

“For a former president to try to drag politics into that is just completely unacceptable,” he added.

Hogan has been critical of Trump, especially after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The governor has been among the GOP names rumored to run for president in 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.