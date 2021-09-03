Hogansburg drug runner sentenced to five years

Sep. 3—PLATTSBURGH — A Hogansburg man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for his part in a drug-running operation.

Joshua Francis, 32, admitted last November to smuggling about 700 pounds of marijuana from Canada onto the Akwesasne Reservation by boat between January and August 2017, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

After reaching the reservation, Francis said he would instruct couriers to deliver the marijuana in shipments of 30 to 80 pounds to various customers and redistributors in Onondaga Nation and Virginia, where the couriers would also pick up money from previous shipments, his plea agreement said.

In one transaction, the agreement said, a courier delivered 76.5 pounds of marijuana and returned $107,800 in prior sales to Francis.

Prosecutors said Francis personally received more than $501,850 from the operation.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Francis managed his couriers "down to the smallest detail," which included their movements and activities while transporting shipments.

Couriers, who Francis and others called "taxis," were paid per pound of marijuana delivered, court documents said.

During a search warrant at Francis' home Aug. 20, 2017, police said they found an assault rifle, several loaded high-capacity magazines, 10 pounds of marijuana and about $100,000 in cash.

Francis admitted to conspiring with seven other co-defendants in his plea agreement.

Francis was sentenced by Senior Judge Thomas McAvoy on conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and money laundering charges and was ordered to four years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

The court additionally ordered that Francis pay a money judgment of $501,850, representing the proceeds he received from the operation.

