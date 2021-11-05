Hogue attorney: Legal options being considered; client maintains innocence

Nov. 5—After Rebecca Hogue was found guilty of first-degree murder through permitting child abuse Wednesday, one of her attorneys — who defended her free of charge — said he's considering options following the verdict.

Hogue's son, Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson, was murdered by her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent while she was at work Jan. 1, 2020. Trent was found dead from suicide three days later in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Reserve.

Since her son's death, Hogue has insisted she did not know Trent abused her son. Oklahoma's failure to protect law states that a guardian may be charged with murder if they knew or reasonably should have known their child was being abused.

Andrew Casey, Hogue's attorney, said during a Thursday news conference in Oklahoma City that he is currently looking at possible legal options, such as appeals, following her sentencing date in February. He said Hogue has maintained her innocence even after the verdict.

"I don't take cases for free if I don't believe something," he said. "... This one's gonna crush me for a while. But, I get to sleep at home tonight. So, I'm not feeling sorry for myself. I'm feeling sorry for somebody who's sleeping tonight in jail, and that's more important to me."

The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office declined to comment Wednesday to The Transcript following the verdict and did not respond to numerous requests for comment Thursday, despite giving interviews to other local news outlets.

Throughout the trial, Hogue's co-workers and supervisor testified that if an employee were to miss work for whatever reason on a holiday such as New Year's Eve, they would receive an automatic write-up and possibly further discipline. This is why Hogue left her son in Trent's care that night — because she couldn't miss work, Casey said, and because of that, she is now in jail.

Casey, of Foshee and Yaffe, said numerous photos of injuries Johnson had were used as evidence by the state to paint her as someone who permitted abuse. This was despite child abuse experts testifying on the stand that those injuries alone do not indicate abuse, he said.

Story continues

"When you charge crime victims, it makes it difficult to know if you should come forward if you're a victim," Casey said. "It makes it difficult to raise your opinion if you also think that what you're taking a picture of might get you in trouble down the road. And, unfortunately, the place that we're in today is that there has to be care and attention that goes into even taking a picture of one of your children's bruises because that might be evidence against you."

Hogue also willingly sat down with investigators from the Norman Police Department a number of times to help them with the investigation into her son's death, her attorneys said. Though she was cooperative with investigators and never obstructed the investigation — as investigators testified in court — recordings of her conversations with police were used as evidence against her, Casey said.

"If you haven't done something wrong and you're a crime victim and you make statements [to the police] and those are recorded, that can be used against you, even if you didn't do that crime," he said. "I can't imagine a worse, chilling effect for crime victims than knowing that this statute is out there."

Throughout the trial, Hogue's team was barred by the judge from sharing numerous witnesses and pieces of evidence after the state objected. The jury also was not allowed to hear from Hogue's expert witness, a domestic violence expert, whom the judge did not allow to testify due to the state's objection.

The state argued that because Hogue was not the victim of domestic abuse, there was nothing the expert could add that would be beneficial to the jury. This argument on behalf of the state poses a lopsided understanding of what domestic violence actually is, Casey said.

"There are parts of domestic violence that are misunderstood," Casey said. "Throughout our society, there is an emphasis and a belief that domestic violence looks physical only and that if you're not being hit, if you're not having your hair pulled, if you're not being punched, then you are not necessarily being domestically abused.

"But we know that domestic violence encounters a much larger wheel that encompasses both power and control, that it can involve economic abuse, emotional abuse, it can involve verbal abuse and psychological abuse. and there are so many different ways that that can affect you."

Casey said all this misunderstood abuse, mixed with Hogue's past physical abuse, made it hard for her to understand and comprehend what was truly going on.

"I think that due to the history of what had happened to Rebecca over the course of her life and what she went through with extreme physical abuse in prior cases that it was difficult for her to be able to appreciate or understand things that we now look back on and see in hindsight as potential threats," he said.

Casey said he believes Judge Michael Tupper "truly and thoughtfully" considered the case from every angle and tried to give the best rulings.

He said any reservations about appealing the case will be litigated later.

"We grieve and we hope for the best for all single mothers and all parents, frankly, mother or father throughout the state whenever they [have to] make decisions about who to leave their kids with," Casey said. "Because this case is so tragic, we know what the effect can be of making a choice that doesn't go the right way."

Reese Gorman covers politics and COVID-19 for The Transcript. Reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.