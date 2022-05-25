Hogue attorney: More domestic abuse education needed in Oklahoma

May 25—Despite ongoing efforts to change an Oklahoma legal system that incarcerated Rebecca Hogue for a murder she didn't commit, Hogue's attorney says education about domestic abuse should take priority.

A Cleveland County jury convicted Rebecca Hogue on Nov. 3, 2021 of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson. Her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent beat Johnson to death on New Year's Day 2020 and was found dead by suicide three days later.

Hogue was convicted under Oklahoma's failure to protect law, which says if a parent or guardian reasonably should have known someone could abuse or kill their child, they could be held responsible for the abuse or homicide. She has maintained she didn't know Trent was abusing her son.

Hogue is currently completing a 16-month prison sentence at Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility.

Andrew Casey, who represented Hogue pro bono, said greater education and resources are needed in Oklahoma to prevent outcomes like Hogue's.

"There are other Rebecca Hogues that are going to be out there, there are other Ryder Johnsons that are going to be out there, and unfortunately, there are a ton of Christopher Trents that are going to be out there, and providing resources to folks that find themselves in that situation and just frankly just can't recognize it, can't get out of it, don't know what to do about it, need help recognizing it — that's the stuff that I want to see come through all of this," he said.

Stacey Wright, an advocate who has spoken to Hogue regularly since her conviction, said Hogue didn't realize domestic abuse played into her case until recently. She was physically abused by Johnson's biological father, and Trent isolated her from family before he killed her son.

While Oklahoma's domestic abuse definitions don't include Trent's controlling behavior, domestic violence experts say this kind of behavior is a precursor for lethal domestic violence. In 2020, Oklahoma was ranked third in the country for women killed by men, according to a study from Violence Policy Center.

Story continues

Casey and Wright both said Hogue never would have let anything bad happen to Johnson if she had known what Trent was going to do.

"This case was important because I felt like I was there to defend that bond and to show that that bond was real, that she loved (Ryder) more than anything else on this world, and that she would have stepped in and taken his place before he suffered even an ounce of pain, which is why she worked as hard as she did, which is why her house was immaculate and spotless and filled with toys and filled with love," Casey said.

Rebecca's future

Hogue is serving the last 10 months of her prison sentence at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center.

Once she is released, Hogue will be under supervised release and have to complete 1,000 hours of community service and undergo a psych evaluation. She'll also face challenges every formerly incarcerated Oklahoman faces, such as getting her driver's license back and not committing a minor offense that would put her back in prison.

While Hogue will also face the challenge of getting a job with a felony record, Casey believes the attention she's received from the press and advocacy groups will help her in this area. He also expressed confidence in her as a person and a prospective employee.

"She's an extremely hardworking person, and she doesn't have drug addiction issues. Now, she does have some things we'll have to work through therapy and counseling, but she's a model employee in a lot of different ways," he said. "There's just some exterior limits that she'll have to be able to push through. I think it's going to be hard, but I don't think it's going to be impossible for her."